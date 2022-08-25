ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

theriver953.com

Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat

Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social media comment threatening the safety of students and...
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg downtown block party held for JMU first-year students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The block party in the ‘Burg is back. Saturday community members, businesses, and Dukes blocked off Main Street for a JMU tradition. “I actually transferred here in January and got hired as an orientation leader around late March, so getting the first time experience for not only me but for all my students as well it’s an amazing experience. I am so grateful that the whole JMU community gets to experience something as amazing as this,” Luke, an orientation leader at JMU said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

RAM needs volunteers for November clinic in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteer medical, vision, and dental professionals, as well as general support staff for its 2-day pop-up clinic coming to the Augusta Expo Center on Nov. 19 and 20. General support volunteers will help with set up and take down,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Artist opens exhibit ‘The Lost Garden’ at Bridgewater College

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, local photographic artist Mary Zompetti spoke at the opening reception of her exhibit The Lost Garden. Her work explores the concept of chance in the context of nature and the environment. Zompetti created this exhibit by using cameraless photography that involves exposing large-format film to intense weather conditions such as wind and snow.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Salvation Army shelter in Harrisonburg to resume operations September 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of major renovations, The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg will restart emergency shelter operations on September 9. The Salvation Army has also recruited and trained additional personnel for the shelter. Captain Duane Burleigh says the Family Services and Emergency Shelter provides families and single adults...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road, according to Virginia State Police. He then overcorrected and the SUV overturned.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Staunton has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for hitting a federal officer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer. According...
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

VFW scam in Page County

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Crash blamed on speed and alcohol

Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

