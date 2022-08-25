Read full article on original website
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, August 29
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Monday, August 29. High School Volleyball Scoreboard - Monday, August 29.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 2 - Strasburg at Broadway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week two will feature a non-district matchup between a pair of teams from the Shenandoah Valley. Broadway will host Strasburg Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff to headline week two of the high school football season. The...
theriver953.com
Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat
Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social media comment threatening the safety of students and...
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, August 28
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, August 28.
Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. took an official visit to UVA this weekend
WHSV
H.S. Football Week 1: Virginia Spartans vs. Fishburne Military
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Spartans and Fishburne Military met in week one of the 2022 season. FINAL: Fishburne Military 36, Virginia Spartans 14.
WHSV
Harrisonburg downtown block party held for JMU first-year students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The block party in the ‘Burg is back. Saturday community members, businesses, and Dukes blocked off Main Street for a JMU tradition. “I actually transferred here in January and got hired as an orientation leader around late March, so getting the first time experience for not only me but for all my students as well it’s an amazing experience. I am so grateful that the whole JMU community gets to experience something as amazing as this,” Luke, an orientation leader at JMU said.
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. “The irony of dedicating a park bench...
WHSV
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
WHSV
RAM needs volunteers for November clinic in Augusta County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteer medical, vision, and dental professionals, as well as general support staff for its 2-day pop-up clinic coming to the Augusta Expo Center on Nov. 19 and 20. General support volunteers will help with set up and take down,...
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
WHSV
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
WHSV
Artist opens exhibit ‘The Lost Garden’ at Bridgewater College
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, local photographic artist Mary Zompetti spoke at the opening reception of her exhibit The Lost Garden. Her work explores the concept of chance in the context of nature and the environment. Zompetti created this exhibit by using cameraless photography that involves exposing large-format film to intense weather conditions such as wind and snow.
WHSV
Salvation Army shelter in Harrisonburg to resume operations September 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of major renovations, The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg will restart emergency shelter operations on September 9. The Salvation Army has also recruited and trained additional personnel for the shelter. Captain Duane Burleigh says the Family Services and Emergency Shelter provides families and single adults...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road, according to Virginia State Police. He then overcorrected and the SUV overturned.
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
WHSV
ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
WHSV
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Staunton has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for hitting a federal officer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer. According...
theriver953.com
VFW scam in Page County
The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
wsvaonline.com
Crash blamed on speed and alcohol
Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
