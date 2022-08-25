Read full article on original website
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
wbiw.com
Two were transported to the hospital after a driver crashes into a metal gate
BEDFORD – Two people were transported to a local hospital after the driver of the vehicle crashed into a metal gate on Old State Road 37. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crash on Old State Road 37, north of the intersection of Old State Road 37 just after 6 p.m.
wbiw.com
ISP Troopers respond to serious multi-vehicle crash in Greenwood
GREENFIELD – On Sunday, August 27, at 11:59 p.m. emergency crews responded to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97-mile marker. A semi-tractor trailer that was involved in the crash caught fire closing both eastbound and westbound traffic lanes. When...
wbiw.com
Springville motorcyclist injured when driver runs red light on John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – A Springville man suffered head injuries after a two-vehicle accident on John Williams Boulevard on Sunday night. According to a Bedford Police report, officers responded to the scene at 9:50 p.m. According to police, 21-year-old Ethan Sipes, of Bedford, was traveling east in a blue 2012 Mazda...
wbiw.com
Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for identity deception and obstruction of justice
FLOYD CO. – An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy being charged with two felonies after he allegedly sent an accusatory email falsely identifying himself as another officer who currently works for the New Albany Police Department. In May of 2022,...
wbiw.com
Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house
MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
One dead after airplane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
wbiw.com
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 29, 2022
3:25 p.m. Jesse Haugen, 32, Fort Worth, TX., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. 3:41 a.m. Teegan Ray-Burton,18, Bedford possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 3:41 a.m. Garret Brandy, 33, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. 8:04 p.m. Joshua Lintz, 30, Williams,...
953wiki.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Jackson County Crash
August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County where a Franklin County, Indiana motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
wbiw.com
BPD arrested teens after they steal a truck, and attempt to steal another car armed with a loaded handgun
BEDFORD – Two teens were arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a male teen attempting to enter a home in the 1700 block of Linwood Drive. The male teen was related to the home occupant. The caller told police the teens had stolen a truck...
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
14news.com
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
wbiw.com
Medora man faces enhanced charges after police find him with meth and a gun
MEDORA – Medora Town Marshal Jeff Walters arrested 40-year-old Matthew Thompson, of Medora ,on new charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was out on a $10,005 bond when he was...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
wbiw.com
Bedford man fires shots and ditches gun out of a vehicle window and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called Tuesday to the 1210 block of 7th Street after a report of a fight in progress. While en route to the call, the dispatcher reported a second caller said two shots had been fired and the caller witnessed a gray SUV traveling east through the alley.
