Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

ISP Troopers respond to serious multi-vehicle crash in Greenwood

GREENFIELD – On Sunday, August 27, at 11:59 p.m. emergency crews responded to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97-mile marker. A semi-tractor trailer that was involved in the crash caught fire closing both eastbound and westbound traffic lanes. When...
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house

MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One dead after airplane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash

KNOX CO. – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when...
EDWARDSPORT, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 29, 2022

3:25 p.m. Jesse Haugen, 32, Fort Worth, TX., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. 3:41 a.m. Teegan Ray-Burton,18, Bedford possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 3:41 a.m. Garret Brandy, 33, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. 8:04 p.m. Joshua Lintz, 30, Williams,...
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Jackson County Crash

August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County where a Franklin County, Indiana motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Crash In Jasper

On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

FOX59

WTWO/WAWV

Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
BEDFORD, IN

