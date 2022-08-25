Harris County High School student chosen as Rotary Club’s student of the month

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Each month, the Rotary Club in Harris County selects a student from Harris County High School (HCHS) as the “Student of the Month,” according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Casi Curry is the official honoree for August 2022.

“Casi is a top student, a class leader, National Honor Society member, STEM instructor, community volunteer and an honors musician,” said HCHS Senior Counselor Tammy Bailey. “This honor is well-deserved.”

Curry plans to attend Kennesaw State University or Georgia Southwestern University after graduating from high school and plans to be a pediatrician.

Students of the month recognized by the Rotary Club receive certificates and each attend a Rotary meeting in which they are introduced and can say something about themselves. The press release says selected students become eligible for the Rotary Club’s “annual post-secondary scholarship program leading up to graduation.”

“We are very fortunate to have our local Rotary take the time to honor our students with this ‘Student of the Month’ program,” Bailey said. “I think the students appreciate the recognition, and it is always a plus to have such an honor to include on college applications.”

