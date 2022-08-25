ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Washington state's wine education programs produce industry leaders

SEATTLE — If you're interested in growing grapes and studying the art of winemaking, you do not have to leave Washington state to get your degree or certification. Washington is the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S., according to WashingtonWine.org. It has also produced thousands of industry leaders thanks to education programs across the state.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

3 arrested in Washington state in yoga tax fraud case

NEW YORK — Three leaders of a multimillion-dollar national yoga network that promoted itself as “Yoga to the People” before closing down amid published reports that it operated like a cult were arrested Wednesday in Washington state for failing to pay federal taxes while they lived lavishly, authorities in New York announced.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Almost half of all Washingtonians now qualify for free or reduced hospital care

WASHINGTON — An update to a state law that passed in July means almost half of all Washingtonians now qualify for free or discounted care at hospitals across the state. The updated "charity care" law adopted by the Washington Legislature ensures as many as four million Washington citizens qualify for reduced out-of-pocket hospital costs, including co-pays and deductibles, and the legislation expanded eligibility for discounts.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

King County deputies investigating after man killed in White Center shooting

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after a man died after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. KCSO deputies responded to a report of shots being heard on the 10000 block of 15th Avenue South in White Center around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, a man with a gunshot wound was left in the ambulance bay at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.
WHITE CENTER, WA
