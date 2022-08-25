Read full article on original website
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Director of Washington car dealership industry raises concerns over electric vehicle plans
SEATTLE — California announced earlier this week it plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars starting in 2035. Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Washington will follow suit, with a goal for all new car sales to be zero emissions by 2030. California's plans would require all new cars,...
Inslee, Murray recommend taking action to make breaching Snake River dams a 'viable option'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. That is...
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Labor Day weekend: Here's what to expect for traffic in western Washington
SEATTLE — Do you plan to visit family or take a vacation before the summer ends this Labor Day weekend? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), as traffic is expected to be higher than usual.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Washington state's wine education programs produce industry leaders
SEATTLE — If you're interested in growing grapes and studying the art of winemaking, you do not have to leave Washington state to get your degree or certification. Washington is the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S., according to WashingtonWine.org. It has also produced thousands of industry leaders thanks to education programs across the state.
3 arrested in Washington state in yoga tax fraud case
NEW YORK — Three leaders of a multimillion-dollar national yoga network that promoted itself as “Yoga to the People” before closing down amid published reports that it operated like a cult were arrested Wednesday in Washington state for failing to pay federal taxes while they lived lavishly, authorities in New York announced.
New Mount Vernon clinic aims to remove barriers to mental health care for Latino community
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — From the moment you approach the front desk at Consejo Counseling you can see it is a different type of clinic. Murals of farmland populated with people of Hispanic descent cover the walls, and the staff very much reflects the community that surrounds them. "My...
Almost half of all Washingtonians now qualify for free or reduced hospital care
WASHINGTON — An update to a state law that passed in July means almost half of all Washingtonians now qualify for free or discounted care at hospitals across the state. The updated "charity care" law adopted by the Washington Legislature ensures as many as four million Washington citizens qualify for reduced out-of-pocket hospital costs, including co-pays and deductibles, and the legislation expanded eligibility for discounts.
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
King County deputies investigating after man killed in White Center shooting
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after a man died after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. KCSO deputies responded to a report of shots being heard on the 10000 block of 15th Avenue South in White Center around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, a man with a gunshot wound was left in the ambulance bay at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.
