OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department (OPD) is hoping to track down three men who broke into and stole several cars over the weekend. OPD Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff say Saturday night into Sunday morning eight cars were broken into and three cars were stolen. They say all the incidents appear to be in the German Corner area around Garnett between E. 106th Street N. and E. 126th Street N.

OWASSO, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO