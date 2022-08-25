ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Campapalooza event comes to Pueblo, thanks to new grant

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vloeu_0hVMmkVX00

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County (BGCPC) and Boreas Campers are partnering together to bring an event to introduce kids to the joys of camping.

Campapalooza is a free event, that is open to the public and happening on Friday, September 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at City Park’s Lake Joy.

Campapalooza will feature hands-on introductions to many outdoor activities including; how to set up a tent, wilderness first aid/fire safety, interacting with wildlife, water safety & quality, baiting & casting, trail mix making, and outdoor craft stations. Hot dogs will be cooked in an outdoor kitchen provided by Boreas Campers and lunch will be served in City Park next to Lake Joy.

BGCPC was recently awarded a two-year, $150,000 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), and the Outdoor Equity Grant Board to improve access, representation, meaningful participation, and quality experiences for youth and their families in the Colorado outdoors. Campapalooza is the first event in Pueblo supported by this new grant.

BGCPC said that families come to Colorado to be outdoors, however, in Pueblo, they have kids who have never been outside of their neighborhood. According to BGCPC, they see many kids in high-poverty areas and communities of color express an interest in exploring nature, but many confront barriers such as a lack of transportation or cost.

BGCPC gives its members opportunities to create healthy, successful lives including opportunities for their members and families to enjoy the outdoors, participate in conservation, and create lifelong memories.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say two separate students have been arrested for threats at two separate schools. The students went to Doherty High School in D-11 and Challenger Middle School in D-20. Colorado Springs Police say Monday morning they received a call from a parent of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Lifestyle
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Polka Dot Powerhouse

COLORADO SPRINGS — Women looking to build business and community connections are encouraged to attend Polka Dot Powerhouse’s open house next week. Melissa Snow, Managing Director of the Colorado Springs Chapter says Polka Dot Powerhouse is a networking group for women who want to build connections that turn into friendships. The local chapter is hosting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for two missing kids. Dariyon Redden, 12, and Devon Redden, 16, are believed to have run away from home around noon Sunday, and as of Monday morning have not been found. The two live in the area of Montrose Avenue and El Paso Avenue in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and are known to hang out near the Tinseltown movie theater and Chuck E. Cheese in the Lake and Venetucci area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police searching for two at-risk children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#The Boys Girls Clubs
KXRM

Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
PUEBLO, CO
msn.com

Missing Colorado Springs children found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

The Colorado Springs School celebrates 60 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs School (CSS) kicked off its 60th academic year on Wednesday, August 24, which will be celebrated in September when the school will host a 60th Anniversary Celebration. According to CSS, the school “was established in 1962 by a group of parents, educators, and other individuals who desired to provide […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 25, 2022 Edition

Dallas James Taton, date of birth September 21, 1980 of Divide, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00. Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, date of birth February 11, 1994 of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KXRM

Sponsored lunches provided by Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen

PUEBLO, Colo. — Sponsored lunches were provided at the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen (PCSK) for underprivileged communities early morning. The lunches were provided by Peterson Beckner Industries (PBI), a construction company offering services such as steel and equipment installation. Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, located in downtown, has served the city of Pueblo and the surrounding areas since 1976. […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?

Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Keep Woodland Park Beautiful hosts 20th annual Citywide Cleanup

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Keep Woodland Park Beautiful will host its 20th annual Citywide Cleanup at Memorial Park from 8:30m a.m. Woodland Park will celebrate two decades of community efforts to keep the city clean and litter free. The annual event has been a longstanding effort to reduce litter and promote responsible handling of waste […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing earlier this month, on Sunday, August 21. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Beth Aper, was last seen at her home near the 39000 block of Shear Road, which is near Rush, in eastern El Paso […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy