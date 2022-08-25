Campapalooza event comes to Pueblo, thanks to new grant

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County (BGCPC) and Boreas Campers are partnering together to bring an event to introduce kids to the joys of camping.

Campapalooza is a free event, that is open to the public and happening on Friday, September 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at City Park’s Lake Joy.

Campapalooza will feature hands-on introductions to many outdoor activities including; how to set up a tent, wilderness first aid/fire safety, interacting with wildlife, water safety & quality, baiting & casting, trail mix making, and outdoor craft stations. Hot dogs will be cooked in an outdoor kitchen provided by Boreas Campers and lunch will be served in City Park next to Lake Joy.

BGCPC was recently awarded a two-year, $150,000 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), and the Outdoor Equity Grant Board to improve access, representation, meaningful participation, and quality experiences for youth and their families in the Colorado outdoors. Campapalooza is the first event in Pueblo supported by this new grant.

BGCPC said that families come to Colorado to be outdoors, however, in Pueblo, they have kids who have never been outside of their neighborhood. According to BGCPC, they see many kids in high-poverty areas and communities of color express an interest in exploring nature, but many confront barriers such as a lack of transportation or cost.

BGCPC gives its members opportunities to create healthy, successful lives including opportunities for their members and families to enjoy the outdoors, participate in conservation, and create lifelong memories.

