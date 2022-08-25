Keller Drive Patching Between Evergreen Avenue And Jefferson Street In Effingham Begins Aug. 29th

Are you, or someone that you know, looking for a job? Do you find the prospect of searching for a job online daunting? Do you need some direction for your job search? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then the Effingham Public Library has some programs for you because, let’s face it, looking for a job can be stressful and we could all use a hand from time to time.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO