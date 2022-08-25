ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Keller Drive Patching Between Evergreen Avenue And Jefferson Street In Effingham Begins Aug. 29th

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago
Effingham Radio

Clark County Accident Results In Death Of Marshall Woman

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road, Clark County. August 26, 2022 at approximately 5:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala. Unit 2- 2001 Red/Orange Yamaha XVS Motorcycle. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Austin S. Lowry, 25-year-old...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Fatal Crash In Fayette County Takes Life Of St. Elmo Woman

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:03 p.m. Unit 1- Beverly A. Crawford, 66-year-old female from Saint Elmo, IL – Deceased. Unit 2- Douglas W. Tuttle, 59-year-old male from West Union, IL – Uninjured. PASSENGER:. Unit...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Joshua A. Stout of Effingham for an Effingham County problem solving mittimus to jail. Joshua was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Mathew Jackson of Effingham for an Effingham County problem solving mittimus...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for North Central Coles, Northeastern Moultrie, Southeastern Piatt, and Douglas Counties Until 9:00pm

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. North central Coles County in east central Illinois…. Northeastern Moultrie County in central Illinois…. Southeastern Piatt County in central Illinois…. Douglas County in east central Illinois…. * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Multiple Job Searching Programs At The Effingham Public Library In September

Are you, or someone that you know, looking for a job? Do you find the prospect of searching for a job online daunting? Do you need some direction for your job search? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then the Effingham Public Library has some programs for you because, let’s face it, looking for a job can be stressful and we could all use a hand from time to time.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Announces Fall Grant Cycle

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Fall Grant Cycle for 2022. Grant Opportunities are open from August 30, 2022 – October 4, 2022. Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts provides grants to benefit the arts in Effingham County. Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Carolyn Dobbins, 82

Carolyn Dobbins, age 82, of rural Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 7:15 AM – Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Services celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) – Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Zack Trimble officiating. Burial will be in the Trexler Cemetery in rural Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service time. In loving memory of Carolyn, memorials may be made to Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch.
WHEELER, IL

