Test your knowledge: Aug. 26 weekly news quiz

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Earlier this month, a video surfaced showing a hazing incident involving students on the Middletown Area School District football team. This week, the district superintendent said other video obtained by the district showed an additional hazing incident, indicating that the hazing was more widespread than initially thought. In response, the district took or promised to take what action(s) ?

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

A group of people came together in Harrisburg on Tuesday to learn about safety as mass shootings spread around the country. Who are those people?

President Joe Biden announced his plan this week to cancel thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt for certain borrowers. According to Department of Education data, Pennsylvania borrowers on average owe about how much in federal student loans?

Developers broke ground this week in Cumberland County where two new fast food restaurants are set to be built off Route 15 . What are the two fast food chains adding locations there?

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.