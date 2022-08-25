Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight yearJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
K12@Dallas
South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative
From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
K12@Dallas
Southwestern sector schools shine as trustees tout state accountability ratings
Dallas ISD trustees at their meeting Thursday basked in the glow of the recently released Texas Education Agency accountability ratings that revealed the district achieved an overall “B” rating for last school year despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic. No one was more elated, however, than District...
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of School
Dallas Police Department have increased enforcement around school zones.Jonas Leupe/Unsplash. Students are back in school across North Texas, meanwhile, parents and the Dallas Police Department are seeing an increase in drivers speeding while many of these students are walking outside. WFAA reports that the Dallas PD took to Twitter to say they are focused on back-to-school enforcement over the past two weeks and during that time, they have handed out 244 tickets to drivers in school zones.
K12@Dallas
Be SMART: Help keep kids safe, starting at home
Dallas ISD remains committed to ensuring our schools are safe and secure learning environments for all students. Now more than ever, each and every one of us plays a vital role in warranting our children’s safety. With approximately 4.6 million children living in a household with loaded and unsecured firearms, and the startling fact that guns are the No. 1 killer of children and adolescents, we must band together to create secure environments for the future generation. Every child deserves to feel safe at school and at home, and we encourage parents and guardians to join us in these efforts.
K12@Dallas
Community event at Pinkston High offered vaccines and job opportunities to attendees
Maxie Johnson, who represents District 5 in the Dallas ISD board of trustees, hosted a health and job fair at L.G. Pinkston High School, Saturday. The trustee, along with All Kids Matter Foundation, organized the annual Shake Dallas, where partner organizations offered vaccinations and several employers hosted on-the-spot interviews with attendees from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD Transportation employees being hailed as heroes during flood
During Monday’s unexpected flooding, Dallas ISD school bus driver Simone Edmond and bus monitor Tekendria Valentine had to think quickly to rescue two siblings from rushing water. After they finished their usual route, dispatch called on the duo to assist with picking up another group of children who needed...
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
fox4news.com
Police investigating social media threat made to Frisco High School
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating a threat made against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram. Police were made aware of the post and are now investigating. Frisco High School will have an increased security presence Monday to "ensure...
fox4news.com
More employees are now 'quiet quitting'
First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail
Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
Video: Crazy Racist Karen in Plano Arrested for Attacking Indian-American Women In Parking Lot
A video of a racist Karen in Plano, Texas has gone super viral. She was arrested following an incident caught on video showed her screaming profanities and physically attacking several Indian-American women in a parking lot, telling them to go back to their own country. Fifty-eight-year-old Esmeralda Upton was certainly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Distributing More Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
People in the city of Dallas who are struggling to pay rent can apply for help. The Dallas Housing Authority said it’s received another $19 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is taking more applications for emergency rental assistance. “I think there is probably a popular...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
Registrations Open Sept 1 for Trinity River Alligator Gar Drawing
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is reminding anglers that the annual Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing applications will open on September 1. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, anglers holding a valid license-year or year-from-purchase fishing license can use the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or go online to enter the drawing for an opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from a section of the Trinity River. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group. Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Harvest authorizations will be valid from the date issued through Aug. 31, 2023.
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
dallasexaminer.com
Parkland hosts diabetes awareness community classes to combat the epidemic Dietitians and education specialists fight serious health risk
Being diagnosed with diabetes can be a tough condition to accept, but the journey to better health does not have to be done alone. With diabetes affecting one in seven adults in the U.S. and the number one cause of chronic kidney disease, according to the American Diabetes Association, it’s no wonder so many people need access to education and resources to learn how to prevent or manage the disease.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council dedicates $138,000 to rapid rehousing for homeless
The city of Plano is continuing its efforts toward combatting homelessness. The Plano City Council adopted a contract with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for $138,815 to provide services and housing to combat homelessness.
keranews.org
Plano mayor calls viral racist video 'appalling'
Plano mayor John Muns said the video of a woman hurling racist slurs at a group of South Asian women outside a Plano restaurant was "appalling." Muns was with leaders of the city’s South Asian community for a presentation when the video of the confrontation went viral on social media.
dallasexpress.com
Urby Dallas Opens New High-Rise to Renters
The first of three new Urby luxury high-rise towers added to Dallas’ skyline has opened its doors for renters. Dallas Urby is a 27-story luxury high-rise located in the heart of Dallas’ Design District. The property includes a landscaped courtyard with a swimming pool, a fitness center, a neighborhood café, a library, and a dog park.
DFW Airport wants to start moving forward with Terminal F again
DALLAS — Read this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport officials want to move forward with long-term planning for a long-awaited sixth terminal after putting the project on hold for the last two years because of the pandemic.
