ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

NIH Study shows more young adults using marijuana

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NXvk_0hVMmFL800

WASHINTON D.C — A new federal report from the National Institutes of Health about marijuana shows the number of young people using pot has jumped to historic highs.

Researchers say there are several factors contributing to this increase, including stress from the ongoing pandemic.

As more states legalized marijuana, medical experts say they’ve noticed an increase in usage whether it was occasional, monthly, or daily.

Marijuana is now legal in 19 states and Washington, D.C. and some medical experts say this increased access has contributed to an all-time high in marijuana usage in young people.

“There has been a shift in the perspective of ultimately how dangerous marijuana is and people feel much more comfortable that marijuana, the, basically the sense that is not such a dangerous drug,” ((Double check this quote — it doesn’t make sense without accounting for speech hesitation.)) said Dr. Nora Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

A new NIH study shows the number of young adults between 19 to 30 years old who reported marijuana use jumped to 43% last year. The report shows that’s an almost 10% increase from five years earlier.

Dr. Volkow said this is troubling because using marijuana every day can become addictive.

“The people that use marijuana regularly, for example, are much more likely to have negative effects in terms of their performance at school, or their performance at work, or even their in social interactions, they tend to actually sometimes get more isolated,” said Volkow.

But experts are still examining the extent of the long-term medical damage.

“We really do not know whether we have the genes that would make us vulnerable to our chronic psychosis when we smoke marijuana or not,” said Volkow.

Some doctors say another concern is that regular marijuana use can also be harmful to your heart.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Volkow
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy