In just a few weeks, Oktoberfest, the spirited German folk festival, will be in full swing. The celebration of epicurean proportions runs from the middle of September to the beginning of October. Each year, an estimated six million people pack into the city of Munich for nonstop noshing and drinking.
A blended Canadian whisky brand has tapped a group of culinary creators for food and beverage pairings to sweeten up your summer. Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker of NY-based chef collective Ghetto Gastro have partnered
We've come a long way from the saketini. When Kenta Goto was bartending in New York City in the aughts, he decided that the formerly trendy sake-and-cucumber concoction needed an upgrade. What if, instead, drinks actually highlighted the beauty of Japanese ingredients? "I thought, 'Somebody needs to do something,'" he says. "I started feeling I should be the one."
In 2017, paleontologists unearthed the 52-million-year-old remains of an ancient relative of tomatillos and groundcherries from an archaeological site in central Argentina known as Laguna del Hunco. Embedded in the sandstone lakebed were the remains of two fruits from the Physalis genus that were so well preserved they still had their outer husks intact. They named the species Physalis infinemundi, meaning “at the end of the world.” Although physalises had long been considered one of the youngest members of the nightshade family, this discovery placed it as the oldest solanaceous fossil ever found by millions of years.
Sours are as curious a category as you're likely to find in the world of beer. Over the past decade the style has seen its stature swing from relative obscurity to dependable darling of the craft movement. Yet it is technically among the oldest forms of ales on earth. Stranger still, despite its newfound celebrity status, sour beer remains difficult to comprehensively define — even if you ask some of its most imperious imbibers. All this is to say, if you're thirsting for some clarity on the subject you're not alone.
Following The Mission Chinese Food Cookbook, Co-Founder and Chef of Mission Chinese Food restaurants in San Francisco and New York, Danny Bowien, has now released a new cookbook centered around vegan cooking. Mission Vegan: Wildly Delicious Food for Everyone builds on Bowien’s newfound passion for meat-free, dairy-free dishes that started eight years ago when the chef became a dad and got sober.
Though it's hard to believe, Labor Day is just around the corner, meaning it's time to have one last warm weather hurrah with friends and family! Since the winter months are filled with holidays that center around sugary treats, making your Labor Day bash a heart-friendly affair is a no-brainer.Below, lifestyle expert Christine Lusita shares a few drink and food recipes that bring a ton of flavor without any of the guilt!"Summertime is the perfect time for a light and refreshing drink for adults," noted Lusita. "I always aim to use fresh pressed mixers to keep in the nutrient benefits......
Pumpkin spice can be a polarizing flavor, but fanatics will love these recipes for everything from oatmeal to cocktails.
