Sours are as curious a category as you're likely to find in the world of beer. Over the past decade the style has seen its stature swing from relative obscurity to dependable darling of the craft movement. Yet it is technically among the oldest forms of ales on earth. Stranger still, despite its newfound celebrity status, sour beer remains difficult to comprehensively define — even if you ask some of its most imperious imbibers. All this is to say, if you're thirsting for some clarity on the subject you're not alone.

DRINKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO