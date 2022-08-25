Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
A portion of Lincoln Avenue will be closed Tuesday for construction
BEDFORD – A portion of Lincoln Avenue from 15th Street to John Williams Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, August 30th, and Wednesday, August 31st for road construction. The road will be open every evening. The construction schedule is dependent on weather conditions. The postal service has been notified...
wbiw.com
Two were transported to the hospital after a driver crashes into a metal gate
BEDFORD – Two people were transported to a local hospital after the driver of the vehicle crashed into a metal gate on Old State Road 37. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crash on Old State Road 37, north of the intersection of Old State Road 37 just after 6 p.m.
wbiw.com
Springville motorcyclist injured when driver runs red light on John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – A Springville man suffered head injuries after a two-vehicle accident on John Williams Boulevard on Sunday night. According to a Bedford Police report, officers responded to the scene at 9:50 p.m. According to police, 21-year-old Ethan Sipes, of Bedford, was traveling east in a blue 2012 Mazda...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 29, 2022
3:25 p.m. Jesse Haugen, 32, Fort Worth, TX., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. 3:41 a.m. Teegan Ray-Burton,18, Bedford possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 3:41 a.m. Garret Brandy, 33, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. 8:04 p.m. Joshua Lintz, 30, Williams,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update
INDIANA – Stay alert for the new Artesian Avenue traffic signal at Southview Drive and Commercial Boulevard in Morgan County. Another new signal will be activated in the coming weeks at Ohio Street and Ruth Rusie Way. Watch a short video to learn more about the new Myra Lane...
wbiw.com
Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house
MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
wbiw.com
Columbus firefighters battle two fires on Saturday
COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department firefighters battled two residential fire within minutes of each other Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Newton Street at 3:58 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire...
wbiw.com
Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash
KNOX CO. – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Multi-county burglary ring busted in North Vernon; 1 suspect still at large
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Three people are under arrest and a suspect is wanted by police after sheriff’s deputies in Jennings County solved a multi-county burglary ring on Thursday evening. Mary Wood, 36, of Austin; Jeremy Toppe, 32, of Seymour and Kristin Prewitt, 26, of Seymour were all taken into custody and charged in connection […]
wevv.com
One person killed in Dubois County semi accident
One driver was killed in an accident that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to a semi rollover crash along U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 around 2 p.m. Thursday. A semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of milk was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning. They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of...
One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
wbiw.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after fleeing from a trooper and crashes
SEYMOUR – On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County. A motorcyclist from Franklin County, Indiana was seriously injured and was flown by a medical helicopter to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. The initial investigation by the...
wbiw.com
ISP and FAA investigating a fatal plane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK – The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
Although an Indiana State Police detective "never thought he would be caught," a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home.
Greenwood 18-year-old arrested for shooting, killing high school student at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El in connection to the deadly shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed while at a bus stop on Thursday morning. Radford El was arrested by the Greenwood Police Department on Thursday and faces a preliminary […]
Comments / 0