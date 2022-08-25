ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead

A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating shooting along Kelly St. in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation into a late-night shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood.Police say officers were called out just before 10:30 on Monday night following reports of shots being fired and that someone had possibly been shot.When officers arrived at the scene along Kelly Street, they found three vehicles that had been shot at and learned that a woman was shot, but she had already left the area and went to the hospital in a private vehicle.Police say she was shot in the leg and was last listed in stable condition.
