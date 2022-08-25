PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation into a late-night shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood.Police say officers were called out just before 10:30 on Monday night following reports of shots being fired and that someone had possibly been shot.When officers arrived at the scene along Kelly Street, they found three vehicles that had been shot at and learned that a woman was shot, but she had already left the area and went to the hospital in a private vehicle.Police say she was shot in the leg and was last listed in stable condition.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO