Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Two were transported to the hospital after a driver crashes into a metal gate
BEDFORD – Two people were transported to a local hospital after the driver of the vehicle crashed into a metal gate on Old State Road 37. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crash on Old State Road 37, north of the intersection of Old State Road 37 just after 6 p.m.
wbiw.com
A portion of Lincoln Avenue will be closed Tuesday for construction
BEDFORD – A portion of Lincoln Avenue from 15th Street to John Williams Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, August 30th, and Wednesday, August 31st for road construction. The road will be open every evening. The construction schedule is dependent on weather conditions. The postal service has been notified...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 29, 2022
3:25 p.m. Jesse Haugen, 32, Fort Worth, TX., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. 3:41 a.m. Teegan Ray-Burton,18, Bedford possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 3:41 a.m. Garret Brandy, 33, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. 8:04 p.m. Joshua Lintz, 30, Williams,...
wbiw.com
Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house
MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Springville motorcyclist injured when driver runs red light on John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – A Springville man suffered head injuries after a two-vehicle accident on John Williams Boulevard on Sunday night. According to a Bedford Police report, officers responded to the scene at 9:50 p.m. According to police, 21-year-old Ethan Sipes, of Bedford, was traveling east in a blue 2012 Mazda...
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
wbiw.com
ISP Troopers respond to serious multi-vehicle crash in Greenwood
GREENFIELD – On Sunday, August 27, at 11:59 p.m. emergency crews responded to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97-mile marker. A semi-tractor trailer that was involved in the crash caught fire closing both eastbound and westbound traffic lanes. When...
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update
INDIANA – Stay alert for the new Artesian Avenue traffic signal at Southview Drive and Commercial Boulevard in Morgan County. Another new signal will be activated in the coming weeks at Ohio Street and Ruth Rusie Way. Watch a short video to learn more about the new Myra Lane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Multi-county burglary ring busted in North Vernon; 1 suspect still at large
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Three people are under arrest and a suspect is wanted by police after sheriff’s deputies in Jennings County solved a multi-county burglary ring on Thursday evening. Mary Wood, 36, of Austin; Jeremy Toppe, 32, of Seymour and Kristin Prewitt, 26, of Seymour were all...
One dead after airplane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
wbiw.com
Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash
KNOX CO. – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when...
Victim identified in propane tanker crash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
14news.com
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning. They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of...
One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
wbiw.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after fleeing from a trooper and crashes
SEYMOUR – On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County. A motorcyclist from Franklin County, Indiana was seriously injured and was flown by a medical helicopter to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. The initial investigation by the...
wbiw.com
ISP and FAA investigating a fatal plane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK – The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small...
wbiw.com
BPD arrested teens after they steal a truck, and attempt to steal another car armed with a loaded handgun
BEDFORD – Two teens were arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a male teen attempting to enter a home in the 1700 block of Linwood Drive. The male teen was related to the home occupant. The caller told police the teens had stolen a truck...
Comments / 0