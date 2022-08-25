ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

A portion of Lincoln Avenue will be closed Tuesday for construction

BEDFORD – A portion of Lincoln Avenue from 15th Street to John Williams Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, August 30th, and Wednesday, August 31st for road construction. The road will be open every evening. The construction schedule is dependent on weather conditions. The postal service has been notified...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 29, 2022

3:25 p.m. Jesse Haugen, 32, Fort Worth, TX., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. 3:41 a.m. Teegan Ray-Burton,18, Bedford possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 3:41 a.m. Garret Brandy, 33, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. 8:04 p.m. Joshua Lintz, 30, Williams,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house

MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
SEYMOUR, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Bedford, IN
Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

ISP Troopers respond to serious multi-vehicle crash in Greenwood

GREENFIELD – On Sunday, August 27, at 11:59 p.m. emergency crews responded to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97-mile marker. A semi-tractor trailer that was involved in the crash caught fire closing both eastbound and westbound traffic lanes. When...
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update

INDIANA – Stay alert for the new Artesian Avenue traffic signal at Southview Drive and Commercial Boulevard in Morgan County. Another new signal will be activated in the coming weeks at Ohio Street and Ruth Rusie Way. Watch a short video to learn more about the new Myra Lane...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Lifeline#Accident#Bedford Fire Department#Iu Lifeline#Bedford Police
WTWO/WAWV

One dead after airplane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash

KNOX CO. – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when...
EDWARDSPORT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim identified in propane tanker crash

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning. They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of...
EDWARDSPORT, IN
WHAS11

One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm

Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt after fleeing from a trooper and crashes

SEYMOUR – On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County. A motorcyclist from Franklin County, Indiana was seriously injured and was flown by a medical helicopter to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. The initial investigation by the...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

ISP and FAA investigating a fatal plane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK – The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small...
FRENCH LICK, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy