ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Jury finds Stevens guilty on all five counts of child molestation

BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty on all five felony child molestation charges. Stevens was represented by Public Defenders Bruce Andis and Nicholas Moll. Prosecuting the case for the state was Deputy Prosecutors Lisa Kempf, and Jennifer Tucker-Young. Judge John...
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bedford, IN
Crime & Safety
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana deputy arrested for 'identity deception'

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Harrison County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for posing as an officer for the New Albany Police Department and sending false emails. Indiana State Police said that Ralph Weaver, 37, sent an email in May 2022 to ISP, Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, Floyd County Sheriff, Floyd County court system and two Louisville news stations making allegations of misconduct at NAPD.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash

KNOX CO. – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when...
EDWARDSPORT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Advocacy#Violent Crime#Bedford Police Department
wbiw.com

Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house

MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One dead after airplane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
FRENCH LICK, IN
14news.com

ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning. They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of...
EDWARDSPORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana

Knox County (FOX59) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

ISP and FAA investigating a fatal plane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK – The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small...
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 29, 2022

3:25 p.m. Jesse Haugen, 32, Fort Worth, TX., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. 3:41 a.m. Teegan Ray-Burton,18, Bedford possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 3:41 a.m. Garret Brandy, 33, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. 8:04 p.m. Joshua Lintz, 30, Williams,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob

BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Medora man faces enhanced charges after police find him with meth and a gun

MEDORA – Medora Town Marshal Jeff Walters arrested 40-year-old Matthew Thompson, of Medora ,on new charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was out on a $10,005 bond when he was...
WTWO/WAWV

Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy