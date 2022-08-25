Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for identity deception and obstruction of justice
FLOYD CO. – An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy being charged with two felonies after he allegedly sent an accusatory email falsely identifying himself as another officer who currently works for the New Albany Police Department. In May of 2022,...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
wbiw.com
Jury finds Stevens guilty on all five counts of child molestation
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty on all five felony child molestation charges. Stevens was represented by Public Defenders Bruce Andis and Nicholas Moll. Prosecuting the case for the state was Deputy Prosecutors Lisa Kempf, and Jennifer Tucker-Young. Judge John...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Nineteen-Year-Old Indiana Man Arrested after Taking 11-Year-Old Georgetown Girl to His Home
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin, Indiana is in custody and awaiting extradition to Vermilion County after allegedly driving to Georgetown, picking up an 11-year-old girl he had been communicating with online, and taking her across the state line to his residence.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana deputy arrested for 'identity deception'
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Harrison County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for posing as an officer for the New Albany Police Department and sending false emails. Indiana State Police said that Ralph Weaver, 37, sent an email in May 2022 to ISP, Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, Floyd County Sheriff, Floyd County court system and two Louisville news stations making allegations of misconduct at NAPD.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
wbiw.com
Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash
KNOX CO. – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when...
wbiw.com
Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house
MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
One dead after airplane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
14news.com
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning. They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of...
wbiw.com
Two were transported to the hospital after a driver crashes into a metal gate
BEDFORD – Two people were transported to a local hospital after the driver of the vehicle crashed into a metal gate on Old State Road 37. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crash on Old State Road 37, north of the intersection of Old State Road 37 just after 6 p.m.
Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana
Knox County (FOX59) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the […]
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes Jr. and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved […]
wbiw.com
ISP and FAA investigating a fatal plane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK – The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 29, 2022
3:25 p.m. Jesse Haugen, 32, Fort Worth, TX., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. 3:41 a.m. Teegan Ray-Burton,18, Bedford possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 3:41 a.m. Garret Brandy, 33, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. 8:04 p.m. Joshua Lintz, 30, Williams,...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob
BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
wbiw.com
Medora man faces enhanced charges after police find him with meth and a gun
MEDORA – Medora Town Marshal Jeff Walters arrested 40-year-old Matthew Thompson, of Medora ,on new charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was out on a $10,005 bond when he was...
wbiw.com
BPD arrested teens after they steal a truck, and attempt to steal another car armed with a loaded handgun
BEDFORD – Two teens were arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a male teen attempting to enter a home in the 1700 block of Linwood Drive. The male teen was related to the home occupant. The caller told police the teens had stolen a truck...
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
