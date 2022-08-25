Read full article on original website
A Proud Boys network was trying to stealthily mobilize on Facebook and Instagram. Meta’s counterterrorism team snuffed it out
Years after banning the far-right group from its platforms, Meta continues to clamp down.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband
Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.
The Wendy’s Mascot Goes Gray In A Stand Against Ageism
In Canada, the Wendy’s mascot has ditched the logo’s iconic bright red hair for gray locks in support of one of the country’s veteran broadcast journalists. Last Tuesday, the fast food chain posted a new profile picture for its Canada Twitter account, with Wendy’s fiery red pigtails swapped for a sophisticated gray shade. “Because a ⭐️ is a ⭐️ regardless of hair colour. #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic” the brand captioned the new image.
Are Those Cute Back-To-School Signs All Over Social Media A Safety Concern? Some Experts Think So
Back-to-school time has always meant pictures. Part of the fun of looking through your parents' old albums has been trying to remember what year you wore which outfit on your first day of school. Somewhere along the way, though, parents got wise to the confusion and started making kiddos hold those "back to school" signs. With just a quick glance, you could easily figure out what year you took the picture, how much your kiddo had grown since they started, and even how much their interests had changed in just a single school year. Last year, Riley wanted to be a paleontologist. This year she wants to be a dancer. Another fun addition to the signs was adding what school your kid attends and who their teacher was that year. This was sure to add depth to future walks down memory lane. "Mrs. Flarida? I loved Mrs. Flarida. She was so kind to me after we moved."
A Viral Tweet Begs The Question: Should People Be Entitled To Ban Kids From Weddings?
When it comes to wedding planning, there's a seemingly endless list of things couples must worry about to make their dream day go off without a hitch. But preparing to celebrate your love with your nearest and dearest frequently brings up some tricky situations, as the debate sparked by one viral tweet recently detailed. Twitter user @Backpainandwine caused a bit of a stir by tweeting: "Probably going to get slated for this, but people are perfectly entitled to request no children at their weddings." Her thoughts quickly went viral, with thousands of people sharing their own beliefs about the "kids at weddings" conundrum.
Peta Murgatroyd Documents Heartbreaking Final Stage In Her IVF Process
Sometimes transparency is even more powerful in the face of adversity, and in the case of Peta Murgatroyd’s public IVF journey, many hearts are with her right now. In a two-part series over the past two days, Peta shared the process of the embryo transplant, the final stage in the invitro procedure, as well as what happened when she learned that the placement did not successfully starts a pregnancy.
Snoop Dogg Has Launched A YouTube Music Channel To Teach Kids Social-Emotional Skills
It’s no secret that the internet (and especially YouTube) is completely oversaturated with content. From Cocomelon to Blippi to grown adults unboxing toys that seem to keep my kid mesmerized, there is no shortage of kid’s content. However, rapper Snoop Dogg wants you to make room for one more channel.
So Much For That Perfect First Day Of School
One of the biggest meltdowns of my parenting career to date was the first morning of school this year. We are talking full-on tears and yelling (me, not the kids) in the driveway. Meanwhile, my social media feed was full of photo after photo of my friends’ kids posing sweetly in new outfits, holding “First day of school” boards, displaying all their likes, future career ambitions, and put-together parents in family shots. While I had all these similar intentions for the first day, reality struck, as it tends to do. Here’s what happened.
From Simba To Garfield, Here Are The 23 Most Famous Cartoon Cats
The cat lady in me is loving each and every one of these treasures.
'The Great American Baking Show' Is Officially Happening
Simply scrumptious news! The Roku Channel announced that it will officially air The Great American Baking Show, a U.S. spinoff of the beloved Great British Bake Off. Roku shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a photo of GBBO judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who will stay on for the American adaptation. At their side will be hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry, known for their comedic acting chops in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Succession, respectively.
Jennifer Garner Wins The 'Teenage Dirtbag' Social Media Trend
MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images. Can someone get Jennifer Garner a trophy? Because she, once again, proved she’s the gem of social media. The Adam Project star tackled TikTok’s “Teenage Dirtbag” trend, but instead of sharing photos of her rebellious past, the 50-year-old mom of three...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Will Reportedly Exchange Vows This Weekend In Georgia
A Las Vegas wedding did seem a little too simple for one of the most famous couples in the world. In exciting news, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly celebrate their marriage with their kids, family members and close friends near Savannah, Georgia this weekend, according to multiple outlets.
Olivia Wilde Has Finally Clapped Back Publicly About That Infamous Serving Moment
Custody battles are hard enough when you’re not in the public eye and dating one of the most popular pop stars on the planet. So, when actress Olivia Wilde was served custody papers on stage while speaking to a giant room of people, you can imagine she had some feelings about it.
Listen Up 'Love Is Blind' Fans: After The Altar Season 2 Is Coming
Netflix may have its issues (streaming cancellations and corporate layoffs), but there is one thing that the popular streaming service gets right, and that is the pure perfection of their reality dating show, Love Is Blind. For two seasons, Love Is Blind has taken viewers on a wild ride by asking one question: Can a marriage last when you barely know your spouse? Oh, and after you got engaged without ever seeing one another?
From The Confessional: I Really Needed This Win
These days, it feels like we could all use a win. More than two years deep in a pandemic most of us are still just starting to process, it wouldn’t be crazy to turn off the breaking notifications on your phone, since the news just seems to get worse and worse... Which is why you, like me, might enjoy reading the following 47 pieces of good news shared by total strangers in the Scary Mommy Confessional.
The Best iPad Mini Cases For Kids, According To Parents
Ugh — mamas, we all know how controversial childhood screentime can be. We’ve heard it before: Kids should play outside, run around, get exercise — yadda yadda. But let’s be real: Your kid has an iPad. And if they break the screen before you even get to set the household tablet rules, that’s a whole other level of sh*tty. Spills, drops, temper tantrums — it’s just another normal day. And that’s why you need to invest in the best iPad Mini case for your kids —and this case needs to go on the tablet before ever handing it over. Because yes, accidents do happen, but that doesn’t mean we all need to reach panic mode over a broken iPad.
