fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts store receives bonus after customer hits it big on $4 million lottery scratch ticket
A big winner has been announced after a southern Massachusetts business issued a scratch ticket that won millions last week. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett has claimed the first $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
ABC6.com
Students head back to the classroom across Rhode Island, southern Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts are headed back to the classroom Monday. Class is back in session at following districts and schools:. Barrington. Bay View Academy. Bishop Hendricken High School. Blackstone Valley Prep. Cranston. Davies Career and Technical School. E-Cubed Academy. Providence. Submit...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won off ticket bought at Stop & Shop in Westfield
A $1 million prize was won off of a lottery ticket bought at Stop & Shop in Westfield Wednesday. The prize was off of the game “50X The Money.” There are four remaining $1 million tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website. There were also three...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Department of Transportation begins renumbering of exits on Interstate 95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation began renumbering the exits along Interstate 95. The first signs went up overnight on the southbound side, making Exits 30, 29, and 27 now Exits 43, 42, and 41. Over the month, the Department of Transportation will continue to...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up in Newport County: Aug. 29 – Sept. 5
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises. 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises. 2 pm to 6 pm:...
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Recap and Photos: 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival a big hit in Riverside
Over 2,000 fans attended the 8th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28, enjoying over 40 musical acts on three stages. The state’s musical talent was on full display all day long along with food trucks, crafts vendors, and a “Young Folks” tent where kids were able to try out the tools of the trade at an “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
ABC6.com
RI jury awards Hawaii man nearly $5 million judgement following complications from medical device
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hawaii man won a nearly $5 million judgement in Rhode Island Superior Court Monday. A jury awarded $4.8 million to Paul Trevino of Hawaii after the jury ruled a Rhode Island medical device manufacturer was liable for a faulty device. According to the suit,...
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
whatsupnewp.com
Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT Starts I-95 Mile-Marker Numbering Program
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) last night started its highway renumbering project, changing exit numbers on I-95 from the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket to the Connecticut border in Hopkinton. The new exit numbers are part of a multi-year federal program to update highway numbering for Interstates and other...
goingout.com
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
whdh.com
Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Massachusetts
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
