SFist

Violent Weekend With Multiple Shootings Leaves Five Dead In Oakland

The summertime uptick in street violence in Oakland continued over the weekend with five people killed in three separate and unrelated incidents. The weekend began with a shooting in West Oakland that occurred before sunset in which two people were fatally shot and a cyclist was killed in a related collision.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

San Francisco Marks 1000th COVID Death, 29 Months In

While San Francisco has had it relatively good when it comes to COVID mortality in this pandemic, we were hardly spared. And on Saturday, San Francisco marked its 1000th death from COVID-19. We are 29 months into this grueling pandemic, and I guess we can't yet say we're in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: This Could Be the Hottest Labor Day Weekend Since 2017

Remember that crazy Labor Day Weekend heatwave in 2017 when SF hit 106 degrees? It may not be that crazy hot in the city this week, but a major heat dome is setting up over California that expected to bring triple-digit temps for multiple days in the North, East, and South bays, and SF should definitely see beach days and some hot conditions by Saturday and Sunday. [Chronicle / Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

19 Best SF Movers To Handle Moving Companies & Homes in 2022

National news would have us believe that San Francisco has been plagued by an exodus of residents out of the region. That said, movers in SF have been busier than usual as the population of our city and state have actually decreased for the first time in a great many years. According to UPS data, the so-called exodus is now over as change of address requests have gone back to pre-pandemic levels. Still, moving services within San Francisco or among the many great cities of the Greater Bay Area are always trucking ahead full-force, and these moving companies can help you do it smarter. Why is this list free to read?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

West Oakland Shooting and Traffic Collision Incident Leaves Three Dead

According to the Oakland Police Department (OPD), three people were killed after a car crash, which involved multiple vehicles, and a shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way Friday night. As reported by KRON4, OPD officers convened in the area after an alert from ShotSpotter...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Kin Khao Reopening at Last, In Mid-September

It's been two and a half years without Kin Khao in Union Square — though Dogpatch residents had a brief pop-up to enjoy that ended last summer — but now the Michelin-starred Thai restaurant is returning at last. Chef-restaurateur Pim Techamuanvivit has been earning accolades at her larger...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

