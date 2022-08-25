Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in CaliforniaJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
SFist
SF Paramedics Describe Attack By Crazed Man In SoMa Who Chased Them With Their Own Ambulance
Two San Francisco Fire Department paramedics say they were attacked this morning by a crazed individual at the edge of the Mission District near Division Street, first with the man smashing the windshield of the ambulance with a wooden stake. The incident occurred at 6:55 a.m. Monday, according to a...
SFist
SF Police Chief Releases Statement In Support of Officers' Decision to Not Arrest Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief
After catching an enormous amount of flak for releasing an alleged catalytic converter villain — and, apparently, giving him directions on how to get back home — SF Police Chief William Scott released a statement just before the weekend, supporting the decision of the officers who didn't arrest the man.
SFist
Violent Weekend With Multiple Shootings Leaves Five Dead In Oakland
The summertime uptick in street violence in Oakland continued over the weekend with five people killed in three separate and unrelated incidents. The weekend began with a shooting in West Oakland that occurred before sunset in which two people were fatally shot and a cyclist was killed in a related collision.
SFist
San Francisco Marks 1000th COVID Death, 29 Months In
While San Francisco has had it relatively good when it comes to COVID mortality in this pandemic, we were hardly spared. And on Saturday, San Francisco marked its 1000th death from COVID-19. We are 29 months into this grueling pandemic, and I guess we can't yet say we're in the...
SFist
New Millennium Tower Fix Approved by San Francisco Will (Hopefully) Stop and Reverse Tilt
Scaled down from the original plan, the revised fix relies on 18 piles — instead of the initially proposed 52 — to anchor the 645-foot high-rise to bedrock on the two sides where it's leaned and tilted the most, helping both prevent future tilt and straighten the building.
SFist
Transgender District Celebrates Compton’s Cafeteria Riot Anniversary With ’Riot Party’
Part party, part riot, part gala, Sunday night’s Riot Party helped close out Transgender History Month, and commemorated the 56th anniversary of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, an early turning point in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Some history: Last Wednesday would have been the 77th birthday of 1960s...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: This Could Be the Hottest Labor Day Weekend Since 2017
Remember that crazy Labor Day Weekend heatwave in 2017 when SF hit 106 degrees? It may not be that crazy hot in the city this week, but a major heat dome is setting up over California that expected to bring triple-digit temps for multiple days in the North, East, and South bays, and SF should definitely see beach days and some hot conditions by Saturday and Sunday. [Chronicle / Twitter]
SFist
19 Best SF Movers To Handle Moving Companies & Homes in 2022
National news would have us believe that San Francisco has been plagued by an exodus of residents out of the region. That said, movers in SF have been busier than usual as the population of our city and state have actually decreased for the first time in a great many years. According to UPS data, the so-called exodus is now over as change of address requests have gone back to pre-pandemic levels. Still, moving services within San Francisco or among the many great cities of the Greater Bay Area are always trucking ahead full-force, and these moving companies can help you do it smarter. Why is this list free to read?
SFist
10 Best Burning Man 2022 Art Projects and Curiosities (So Far), as the Event is Now Underway
It’s already Day Two of Burning Man 2022, and thanks to a bunch of Burners taking their beloved Starlink satellite internet kits with them, they’re online and we can see what’s been built in Black Rock City this year. It’s that time of year! Time to resurrect...
SFist
West Oakland Shooting and Traffic Collision Incident Leaves Three Dead
According to the Oakland Police Department (OPD), three people were killed after a car crash, which involved multiple vehicles, and a shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way Friday night. As reported by KRON4, OPD officers convened in the area after an alert from ShotSpotter...
SFist
Kin Khao Reopening at Last, In Mid-September
It's been two and a half years without Kin Khao in Union Square — though Dogpatch residents had a brief pop-up to enjoy that ended last summer — but now the Michelin-starred Thai restaurant is returning at last. Chef-restaurateur Pim Techamuanvivit has been earning accolades at her larger...
