Los Angeles, CA

George Foreman Sued By Two Women Claiming He Raped Them As Teens

By Team CASSIUS
 4 days ago

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

I t may be time for George Foreman to pay for mistakes he made decades ago.

The boxing legend is being sued by two women who claimed he sexually abused them when they were minors and he was in his 20s.

The case was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles with the plaintiffs described as Denise S. and Gwen H. with Foreman referred to as Doe 1. Both women allege that they met Foreman through their fathers sometime in the late 1960s or early 1970s.

Denise says she first met him when she was eight years old when her father worked with him. She says that’s when he began “grooming her at an early age by taking her out for ice cream and allowing her to sit on his lap as [he] drove his car.”

He became even more inappropriate around the age of 24 when Denise was just 15, and he started to rape her.

“When Plaintiff was 13 years old, Doe called Plaintiff at her home in Hayward, California and asked Plaintiff if she knew how to masturbate,” states the complaint. “During the call, Doe gave plaintiff instructions on how to masturbate herself.”

Gwen’s account isn’t too different as she says that around age 9, she met Foreman through her father, who was his “long-time advisor.” Then six years after they met, he “would molest and sexually abuse” her until she was 16. The complaint says he threatened to fire her father if she didn’t comply.

To further prove their statements, the two women claim that one of Foreman’s friends approached him about the heinous acts at least once and that he “did not deny the allegations.”

It has yet to be determined what Denise and Gwen are seeking if the lawsuit is won, but Foreman denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ Sports last month, stating that the women are just after his money.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s,” he said. “I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

Foreman will now likely have his day in court as both women have demanded a jury trial.

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

