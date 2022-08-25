ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Largest U.S. Bitcoin ATM provider wants to go public—with an $885 million SPAC

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNukV_0hVMkrMy00

Bitcoin ATM company Bitcoin Depot said it plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in 2023.

Bitcoin Depot, the largest U.S. provider of Bitcoin ATMs, announced Thursday that it plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in an $885 million deal.

The company said it hopes to merge with SPAC GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. by the first quarter of 2023 in a deal that will see the combined company, Bitcoin Depot Inc., listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker BTM.

With 7,000 Bitcoin ATMs in 47 states, Bitcoin Depot controls about 20% of the U.S. market for machines at which people can exchange cash for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. There are about 34,000 such ATMs nationwide, with the top three operators controlling nearly half, according to Coin ATM Radar, which tracks the machines.

“We’re excited about numerous growth opportunities and believe a public listing enhances our ability to scale and evolve to achieve our goal of providing a convenient and secure way to purchase cryptocurrency,” Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz said in a statement.

Over the past year, demand for crypto ATMs has grown as a frenzy of new investors dove into crypto. While buying cryptocurrencies online may be complicated for the non-technologically savvy consumer, crypto ATM companies say they provide an easier and more familiar experience by converting fiat money to crypto through physical machines often found at grocery stores and gas stations.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 1 of last year, the number of crypto ATMs installed in the U.S. doubled. But the recent nosedive in crypto prices has seen Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, drop to its lowest level since the height of the pandemic in December 2020, and it’s slowed ATM installations.

With just days left until September, the number of crypto ATMs has grown a measly 13% since the start of the year. In August, installations even saw a net loss of more than 100 machines, according to Coin ATM Radar.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

An unexpected deal may save $1.3 trillion of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks from a mass Wall Street delisting

U.S. regulators may soon be able to review Chinese company documents in Hong Kong, saving U.S.-listed Chinese companies from the threat of delisting. Chinese tech shares jumped in U.S. trading Thursday after the Wall Street Journal first reported a potential truce in a years-long fight between the U.S. and China over access to auditing documents of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Atm#Atms#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Atm#Meteora Acquisition Corp#Bitcoin Depot Inc#Btm
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Fortune

Fortune

202K+
Followers
8K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy