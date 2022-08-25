Read full article on original website
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight
It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street
One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
Police Investigate Overnight Shooting that Injured 17-Year-Old Boy in Erie
A 17-year-old boy was shot overnight on an east Erie porch. It happened around midnight at 1345 Lynn St., which is not far from East Middle School. The teen is in critical but stable condition after a he was hit by a gunshot that went through his wrist and into his abdomen, police said.
Erie Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Waterford Township Crash
An Erie man suffered serious injuries in a Waterford Township crash Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on Route 19N south of Sharp Rd. around 7:36 a.m. The victim - a 37-year-old man - was driving his Nissan Frontier south on Route 19 when he lost...
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
100 Year Old Veteran, John Lee Suscheck Dies
A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
Erie County Fair Underway in Wattsburg
The Erie County Fair is back to continue one of our region's favorite traditions. "We're here. I think this is 137th year. the third oldest fair in PA. We've been here a long time, and plan on being here a long time more," fair board president, Dean Curtis told Erie News Now.
A look at the map of Tall Ships
Here is a look at the way Tall Ships will be lining up along Erie’s Bayfront. The dock on the left side is the Bayfront Convention Center. The ships docked there will now be Trinidad, Empire Sandy, Pride of Baltimore II, and the Saint Lawrence II. In the center surrounding Dobbins Landing will be the […]
Two injured in small plane crash in Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Mayville on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police and fire responded to a small glider plane that had crashed in trees off of North Erie Street in Mayville. Initial investigation shows that the man piloting […]
Erie Police Investigate Shooting at 13th and Wallace
Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting on the city's east side. The first calls came out Friday night around 10:30 at 13th and Wallace for shooting victim. Police at the scene said emergency crews took a teenage male to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Gallery: Heavy Straight-line Winds Cause Damage Around Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Heavy straight-line winds and rain brought down several trees and powerlines throughout southern Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon. Here’s a gallery of storm damage captured by our team and WNY News Now viewers alike:
Artemis Part Made by Erie Engineers
Artemis I is the first of multiple launches of the world's most powerful spacecraft. The mission hopes to eventually bring humans further into space than they've ever gone before. Here in Erie, The Lord Corporation is responsible for the manufacturing of the isolators that protect sensitive equipment on board the...
Sunday morning rollover leaves one victim in serious condition
One person was in serious condition following an accident on Route 19 and Sharp Road on Sunday morning. According to the Erie County 911 center, the call first came in around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a rollover with entrapment. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot by helicopter. Police are continuing to investigate the […]
A Crawford County Woman Is Missing For Two Weeks Today
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
Man Rescued after Vehicle Goes off Road, into Ravine in Greene Township
An Erie man had to be rescued after his vehicle went off the road and down into a ravine Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Robison Rd. west of Old Waterford Rd. in Greene Township around 1:47 p.m. The driver - a 77-year-old man - was heading...
Clear the Shelters Continues in Local Animal Shelters
The nationwide effort to get animals into forever homes made its way to Erie where six local animal shelters participated in Clear the Shelters. Nicole Leone, the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society said, "We have a goal to get as many as cats and dogs and kittens and puppies adopted as possible."
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
