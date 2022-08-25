ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg And Eminem Set To Perform At The 2022 MTV VMAs

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Eminem are set to bring Detroit and Long Beach to the 2022 Video Music Awards. Announced on Thursday (Aug. 25) in an official press release, the duo will hit the VMAs ’ stage live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday (Aug. 28).

Em and Snoop have partnered with Yuga Labs, a Web3 developer, to deliver a “first of its kind” performance of “ From the D 2 The LBC .” The performance will be inspired by the developer’s metaverse, Otherside, where participants can interact using avatars. According to the official Yuga Labs website , their platform is a place where “fans and players are owners and creators.”

“We believe that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations,” Yuga Labs’ website states about their platforms.

The duo’s forthcoming performance will be the first time in over a decade that both emcees have performed at the VMAs.

Eminem performed on the VMAs stage back in 2010, where he performed “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie.” The Detroit icon is the second most nominated artist in “V.M.A.s” history, with 60 nominations, trailing only Madonna with 69.

Snoop Dogg’s last performance at the VMAs was with Diddy and the Notorious B.I.G. in 2005. The 13-time nominee has won three times, including his first year nominated for “Best Rap Video” with “Doggy Dogg World” in 1994.

Hip-hop’s presence at the 2022 MTV VMAs doesn’t stop at Eminem and Snoop Dogg. Nicki Minaj , LL Cool J , and Jack Harlow have been tapped to host this year’s celebration . Minaj is also set to receive this year’s Video Vanguard Award for her illustrious career.

