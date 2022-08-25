2 men, 1 terminally ill, jump to their deaths just hours apart in NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men in their 60s jumped to their deaths in New York City just over eight hours apart, police said Thursday.

In the first incident, a 69-year-old man — who police told the New York Post was suffering from a terminal illness — jumped from a co-op apartment building on East 12th Street near Second Avenue in the East Village around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

In Brooklyn, a 61-year-old man leapt to his death from an apartment building on Eastern Parkway near Washington Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

If you are in a crisis or have a family member or friend who needs help, you are not alone. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.