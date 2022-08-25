ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men, 1 terminally ill, jump to their deaths just hours apart in NYC

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men in their 60s jumped to their deaths in New York City just over eight hours apart, police said Thursday.

In the first incident, a 69-year-old man — who police told the New York Post was suffering from a terminal illness — jumped from a co-op apartment building on East 12th Street near Second Avenue in the East Village around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

In Brooklyn, a 61-year-old man leapt to his death from an apartment building on Eastern Parkway near Washington Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

If you are in a crisis or have a family member or friend who needs help, you are not alone. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Catherine Dardani
4d ago

May they both rest in peace. Jesus have mercy on us and on the whole world. Some People are suffering and don't have a strong communication spiritually , socially or otherwise. Mental illness is not being addressed not by hospitals , counselors even psychiatrists are passing the buck especially in low income areas.

smithy
4d ago

So sad, but so many people young and old are suffering, mentally, physically and finicially.The city is full of seniors that are scared and living in fear.

Donna Powell
4d ago

They seem to have no one to confide in and help them with their situations,. whatever it may be, they probably thought they were alone and the only way out is to take your own life, it's sad and pitiful state of affairs.

