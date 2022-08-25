Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Grant helps preserve 2 historic FW African American sites
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne sites significant to Indiana’s African American history received funding Monday for preservation assistance. The African American Historical Society and Museum, located at 436 E Douglas Ave., received $7,500 to install a more energy efficient heating system; and the Turner Chapel AME Church, located at 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., received $20,000 to replace the roof on the 1927 Gothic Revival-style church.
WISH-TV
Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana 529 plan: 5 common questions
Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 plan is a fantastic way to save for college expenses due to its low cost and strong investment options as well as the income tax credit received by contributors. Read on to discover frequently asked questions and answers regarding 529 plans. As a quick refresher, a...
DNR: Lake Clare among Indiana waters stocked with hybrid, striped bass
DNR said fish were stocked as fingerlings, and should reach a catchable size of 14 inches in 2024.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WANE-TV
At the Library: Successes of 2021-22
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library is ready to share some of its successes from the past year. And for library users, these have a direct impact on how the library shapes its future. WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts stopped by the main branch of the...
warricknews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WANE-TV
Mix of contested and uncontested races for school board in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Friday’s filing deadline for school board races, the Allen County Election Board released on Monday the list of all the candidates who will appear on the ballot this fall. *incumbent. East Allen County Schools has only one incumbent running for re-election with...
WANE-TV
Donate books to Trine for annual giveaway
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – This is a sign to dust off your bookshelf. Trine University is collecting books to prepare for the annual Book Night, an event where literature is available for free. Gently-used books can be donated at locations around Angola for the upcoming giveaway. Textbooks cannot be...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
WANE-TV
School restoration a labor of love for sisters in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gone are the days of an old schoolhouse in Codington County being filled with students and a teacher. But head inside and you can still get a history lesson of what rural education looked like many years ago. “It’s just fun to come in...
msn.com
Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children held its annual bikers rally to support medically fragile children. The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the cause. A Rosie Place offers free respite care for families with children who...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to play Christmas show at Memorial Coliseum
Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More" to the Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 18.
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
WANE-TV
Get a taste of Fort Wayne’s creativity at this festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a taste of local creativity Saturday at an annual festival. Taste of the Arts Festival is back, and you’ll be able to celebrate arts, culture, and taste all kinds of food at several locations, including the Arts Campus, Freimann Square, The Landing, and Promenade Park.
WANE-TV
Storms cut power to thousands
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
95.3 MNC
Indiana becoming America’s “crossroads of clean energy”
Solar energy is growing fast in Indiana, which bodes well for clean energy as a whole in the state. Indiana ranks third among states in terms of solar power in development, with more than 6,000 megawatts set to come online, according to the American Clean Power Association. But Jeff Danielson,...
Strong, damaging winds 80 mph or higher are possible with this storm …Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Will, Kankakee counties in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Jasper, and Lake counties in northwest Indiana through 2:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 117 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 117 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR PEOTONE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BEECHER, PEOTONE, GRANT PARK, AND LOWELL. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, SCHERERVILLE, CROWN POINT, PARK FOREST, CEDAR LAKE, STEGER, LOWELL, MANTENO, PEOTONE, DEMOTTE, HEBRON, MOMENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, ST. JOHN, CRETE, UNIVERSITY PARK, LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, MONEE AND WINFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 319 AND 337. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 227 AND 252. THIS INCLUDES... GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH TORNADO LIKE WIND SPEEDS EXPECTED. MOBILE HOMES AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE AND MAY BE OVERTURNED. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IT IS BEST TO MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. && LAT...LON 4122 8796 4147 8786 4146 8704 4107 8708 TIME...MOT...LOC 1817Z 275DEG 49KT 4137 8785 TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH $$ FRIEDLEIN.
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
WANE-TV
Gov. Holcomb signs order on fuel supply after refinery fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After an electrical fire at the BP refinery in Whiting, Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday signed an order with the goal of minimizing the disruption of fuel supply to Hoosiers and motorists in the region. Executive Order 22-13 temporarily waives regulations regarding vapor pressure requirements on...
