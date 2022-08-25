Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Summer Thoughts and December Dreams

… one of the more natural things seems to be wishing the weather would be whatever it is not at the time … too much heat and we dream of cool weather and snow … to much snow and cold and we dream of summer time with warm days. So here we are nearing the end of August and I’m dreaming of winter scenes,

Above is a shot from the NE corner of Airport Mesa looking into Long Canyon across much of West Sedona. The entrance is flanked on the left side by Thunder Mountain and Coffee Pot rock and on the right by Wilson Mountain which is buried in clouds … a lovely day to dream about unless it really is December and you are there.

Below is a shot of the west slope of Mt. Wilson … just love the detail in the wind sculpted snow on the side of the mountain. I was much closer to the mountain than this, but had to pull away to get the shot and then turn back into the mountain and run closer to the slope.

Think I’ll take some photos of the August heat to remember what I will wish for in December

Have a beautiful day,

Ted

Whatever else you do or forbear,

impose upon yourself the task of happiness;

and now and then abandon yourself

to the joy of laughter.

And however much you condemn

the evil in the world, remember that the

world is not all evil; that somewhere

children are at play, as you yourself in the

old days; that women still find joy

in the stalwart hearts of men;

And that men, treading with restless feet

their many paths, may yet find refuge

from the storms of the world in the cheerful

house of love.

Whatever Else You Do, by Max Ehrmann

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses. By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Summer Thoughts and December Dreams originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .