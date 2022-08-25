Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo police search for dangerous suspect
wdayradionow.com
Gun scare caused panic at Fargo night club
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating a shooting threat that caused a panic at a local club Saturday night. Police say someone called the Northern Gentlemen's Club at some point in the night Saturday and threatened to shoot the place up. Patrons and employees panicked and fled...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
AG: Fargo policer officer's use of force "justified" in shooting death of Shane Netterville
(Fargo,ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the shooting in which Fargo Police Officer Adam O'Brien killed crime suspect Shane Netterville was "justified". The shooting happened in an apartment complex the morning of July 8th. "He made the vehicle into a deadly weapon," said Wrigley in describing the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub
kvrr.com
Two Apple Valley Men Arrested For Drugs During Garage Break-In Investigation
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men from Apple Valley, Minnesota are arrested in Fargo on drug charges and ties to a garage break-in. 28-year-old Ahmed Osman and 24-year-old Ubah Osman were stopped late Saturday night after their vehicle was identified in security footage from the 3400 block of 14th Avenue South.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash
(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police identify suspect involved in Thursday morning standoff
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots fired incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N. Initial calls came in around 11 Wednesday night for a mental health emergency, which led to Otten locking himself in his room and firing shots at police. It would take almost three hours before he surrendered.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Residents displaced after Moorhead apartment fire
(Moorhead, ND) -- Moorhead fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in the city early Sunday morning. Crews responded to the South Park apartments in the thousand block of 32nd Avenue South. Heavy smoke was reportedly coming from a first-floor unit, and spreading quickly throughout the hallways.
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass. ”It’s just really frustrating because I...
740thefan.com
No one hurt in early morning apartment fire in West Fargo
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – No one was hurt, but two people were displaced after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in West Fargo Saturday. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the call at 815 34th Avenue E just after 1:30 a.m. and found flames visible from a vent in the hallway of the building. Crews were able to put out the fire within minutes.
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Eastbound lane on 13th Avenue in West Fargo to close for repairs
(West Fargo, ND) -- The eastbound left lane of 13th Avenue will close beginning Thursday, September 1st. The closure will run from 3rd Street E to 6th Street E. City work crews will work in preparation for underground repairs. City officials say traffic access will be maintained in each direction while the work takes place.. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, September 2nd. This work is part of phase 2 of a sewer collector system rehabilitation project,
valleynewslive.com
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
valleynewslive.com
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man undergoing Mental Health Crisis helped down from Fargo Sanford Medical Building
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sgt. Kale Peterson, we salute you!
Sgt. Kale Peterson was born and raised in the Bismarck/ Mandan area. After graduating high school, Kale joined the Marine Corps and was deployed to both Afghanistan and Jordan. After leaving the Marine Corps, Kale achieved an associate degree in criminal justice from Bismarck State College and was selected as the Criminal Justice Student of the year. After graduation, Kale started his law enforcement career with Morton County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2016. In 2017 Kale moved to Fargo with his significant other, now his wife, and began employment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer details remaining construction projects in Cass County
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation official says construction projects across Cass County are well on their way or nearing completion. North Dakota Department of Transportation Professional Engineer Joe Peyerl joined WDAY Midday to speak about some of the remaining projects still ongoing in our region. Peyerl says the county is currently in the midst of the heaviest periods of construction.
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Health Crisis Climbs Sanford Medical Center
