West Palm Beach, FL

NBC Miami

Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Raton

Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.
BOCA RATON, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tri-rail crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves six hospitalized

A Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle and partially derailed in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, injuring eight people, according to police. The vehicle had been sitting on the tracks unoccupied, said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale police. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD

UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside

STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton’s Ingrid Noon Killed, Motorcycle Struck By Tesla

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Ingrid Noon, 51, was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning while she was riding a motorcycle. The crash happened in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Rio Road. The Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty

Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash

Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

New speed limit for all residential areas in Port St. Lucie

City leaders in Port St. Lucie have implemented a new speed limit for motorists traveling through residential areas. On Wednesday the speed limit was dropped from 30 to 25 mph. The move is part of a big project to make neighborhoods safer:. “Speeding is our number one complaint in the...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

