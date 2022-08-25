Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO