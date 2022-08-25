ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Blue, BayCare spar over health care coverage

By Christopher O'Donnell
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsCCY_0hVMjELm00
BayCare Health System, which operates a number of hospitals in the Tampa Bay Region, is in dispute with health insurance company Florida Blue over a new contract for reimbursement for medical care. If the two sides cannot agree on a new contract by Oct. 1, BayCare's hospitals, doctors and specialists will be considered out of network for tens of thousands of patients. [ Times (2012) ]

TAMPA — Tens of thousands of Tampa Bay residents may have to find new doctors by October as two of the region’s major health care players are publicly sparring over a new insurance contract.

BayCare Health System this week sent 215,000 letters to patients insured through Florida Blue, warning that BayCare’s hospitals, doctors and clinics would be out of the insurer’s network by Oct. 1 if the two cannot agree on new health care rates.

The contract, which includes agreements on medical expenses like hospital care, appointments with primary care doctors and specialists, and diagnostic services like X-rays and MRIs, was last negotiated three years ago. BayCare operates 15 hospitals across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties in addition to an ambulatory division and BayCare Medical Group, one of the region’s largest physician groups.

In the letter, BayCare accused Florida Blue of being “unwilling to reach an agreement that would guarantee we can sustain the services that patients like you depend on from the physicians you know and trust.”

Florida Blue, which is the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield provider, responded with a rebuttal on its website: “Unfortunately, BayCare is asking for an extremely large increase in the amount they are paid to care for our members. Such large increases would greatly drive up how much our customers pay for services at BayCare as well as how much they pay for health insurance each month.”

The dispute over costs comes as the pandemic and a national shortage of nurses has driven up hospital expenses by more than 20% since 2019, according to a report from the American Hospital Association.

Much of that increase is the result of more nurses quitting permanent jobs to become contract workers who can command hefty weekly rates. In 2019, contract nurses accounted for just under 5% of hospitals’ spending on nurses. As of January, that number had soared to almost 40%, the report states.

At the same time, more than a third of health care costs — about $800 billion — go toward insurance company overheads and provider time spent on billing, a 2017 study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found.

The move to make the dispute public is likely an attempt to pressure the other side, said Patrick Thornton, CEO of Anderson Thornton Consulting, a Tampa health insurance consultancy. Hospitals benefitted from the pandemic through federal subsidies for treating those with COVID-19, he said. Meanwhile, insurance firms collected premiums but had reduced payouts as hospitals delayed non-COVID-19 treatment.

“It’s two heavyweights just stepping into the ring, and who’s going to flinch first is what it boils down to,” he said.

Both BayCare and Florida Blue blamed each other when questioned about the dispute.

“Every year, Florida Blue asks its members and employers to pay more for their health insurance coverage, but those increases are not proportionately shared with health care providers like BayCare,” the company said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0hVMjELm00

Florida Blue officials said that BayCare is seeking double-digit rate increases for hospital services and almost triple that for diagnostic services like X-rays and MRIs and other medical imaging. Those increases would mean higher premiums for their customers at a time when families are already struggling with increased costs for food, rent, gas and medication, said Dave Pizzo, Florida Blue market president for West Florida.

“They’re exorbitant and excessive given the market,” he said.

By law, Florida Blue must give policy holders at least one month’s notice of the loss of a provider. About 85,000 letters have already been prepared at a print shop, officials said. The number is based on the number of customers who received services through BayCare in the past six months.

The letter from BayCare was a surprise to Carrollwood resident Jordan German, 63. He and his wife are both insured through a Florida Blue plan offered as part of the Affordable Care Act.

The retired banker said he was shocked and disappointed that such a contract would expire mid-year when people are locked into insurance plans that can only be changed at the end of the year.

The federal marketplace allows people to change insurance plans mid-year for major life events like marriage, divorce, loss of employment or loss of current insurance, but not because a single provider stops coverage, according to healthcare.gov.

German and his wife would likely have to find new doctors or delay medical care until the end of the year and find new insurance, he said. The couple are not dealing with ongoing health issues but German said the situation is unfair on those whose doctors and specialists are suddenly out of network.

“Everyone we currently see are all in-network BayCare doctors,” he said. “I’m sure it would be a real hardship in this economy to start coughing up additional money.”

Comments / 3

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay counties not testing sewage for polio

Following the first U.S. case of polio in almost a decade and signs of silent spread, Tampa Bay counties have no plans to test wastewater for the virus — at least not yet. If health officials ask, Hillsborough County will consider monitoring its sewage for polio, according to a spokesperson. Pinellas County says it’s open to “future partnership opportunities” to test for the virus.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

For 34 years, she worked to help at-risk youth in Tampa Bay

When Jane Harper came to work for Family Resources in 1980, she understood why teens were running away from home, even if the general public did not. “They were looked at as not being abused kids, they were looked at as just being renegades,” said Roy Miller, who hired Harper to join the Pinellas County-based nonprofit. “Those were the days when child abuse was not talked about publicly. It was whispered about.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Education takes central role in Florida’s race for governor

The big story: The two major party candidates for Florida governor left no question that education looms large over this year’s election politics with their latest moves. Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has education-themed ads streaming across the internet, used the recommendation of a grand jury as his rationale to suspend four elected Broward County School Board members, the Miami Herald reports. He replaced the four women, who are registered Democrats, with four men — three of whom are well known in Republican circles, the Sun-Sentinel reports. More from Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Teacher vacancies no longer an emergency for Tampa Bay area schools

A week before students returned to classrooms, some Tampa Bay area school district leaders sounded pessimistic about whether they could hire enough teachers. Hillsborough County superintendent Addison Davis, facing a deficit of about 700 educators, talked about asking the state Department of Education to ease fines for anticipated class size violations. Pasco County superintendent Kurt Browning, staring at about 350 unfilled positions, said he might invoke a little used state law to declare an employment emergency, allowing him to use less strict criteria to deem applicants qualified to teach.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

We know Florida has a mental health crisis, but what are we doing about it? | Column

Much of the conversation around mental health in the recent years has been focused on the idea that it’s “okay to talk about it,” and that we should stop the stigma surrounding mental illness. At first glance, this seems like a terrific improvement. Cultural barriers and stigmas against mental illness often prevent people, especially people of color, from accessing the mental health treatment they need.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

I paid off student loans but am glad students are getting relief | Letters

Biden to forgive up to $20,000 on student loans, affecting millions of Floridians | Aug. 24. I put three children through college and paid off student loans of my own. Yes, I would love to have the tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars I spent back, but I have no problem with nurses and teachers and others getting a break on their student loans. A lot of the opposition to this program reminds of the parable where a genie gives a man a wish for anything he wants but his neighbors will receive double of what he wishes for, so he tells the genie to take out one of his eyes. Others do not need to suffer even if we did.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Health Care#Health Plan#General Health#Florida Blue#Baycare Health System#Baycare Medical Group#Blue Cross Blue Shield
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida ex-banking regulator loses lawsuit against lobbyist he blamed for ouster

TALLAHASSEE — More than three years after Florida’s top financial regulator was fired, he has lost a lawsuit against a lobbyist he blamed for the ouster. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper last week issued a 17-page summary judgment rejecting former Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner Ronald Rubin’s allegations of wrongdoing by lobbyist R. Paul Mitchell.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Tampa Bay Times

Property insurer to exit Florida market

TALLAHASSEE — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed plans...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Another insurance company bails out of troubled Florida market

United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. is the latest insurer to bail out of Florida’s troubled market. The company announced this past week that it will be exiting the homeowner’s insurance market here in the Sunshine State. The company has been providing insurance here since 1999. Policyholders will be forced to find new coverage when their policies come up for renewal. The St. Petersburg-based company is also withdrawing from Texas and Louisiana, which like Florida, are vulnerable to hurricanes. The company indicated it also will pursue a plan to stop offering coverage in New York. The company is said to have about 185,000 customers in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s latest failed insurer got $74M to take over Citizens policies in 2013. Now, the policies will likely go back to Citizens.

Nine years after it received $74 million from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for taking over its policies, Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was ordered into liquidation, and most of its policies are likely headed back to Citizens. In February 2013, state regulators approved Weston to take over up to...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

It’s time to close the Black achievement gap in Tampa Bay | Column

Across the Tampa Bay region, more than 345,000 students are back in school this month. The school year brings with it the shared hope, among everyone invested in the success of our schools and communities, that all students will be able thrive. But the reality is that students from some groups are much less likely to succeed in school and go on to earn a college degree. This is particularly true for Black students.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy