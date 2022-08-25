While driving to work today, I scanned the sides of the road to see what grasses are in bloom. I was happy to see large patches of a grass with purple inflorescences. These dark purple grass spikelets belong to Purpletop (Tridens flavus). Ah, a common name that accurately describes the grass! I love when that happens. While you may not have heard of Purpletop, you may recognize this plant by one of its other common names – Grease Grass. Why is it called that? And how can you identify it?

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO