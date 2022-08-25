Read full article on original website
Asian American History required in IL schools
In July 2021, Illinois passed the TEAACH Act which stands for Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History. It requires that Illinois public elementary and high schools include a unit on the history of Asian Americans in Illinois and the Midwest, as well as the contribution of Asian Americans toward advancing civil rights from the 19th century-onward in its curriculum. It marks Illinois as the first state in the nation to mandate such teachings.
Illinois extends hope to Haitians
It’s been more than a year since a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti. More than 2,200 people died, and some 12,500 people were injured. Hope for Haitians is a Northern Illinois charity helping people on the ground. The 21st discussed how Haiti is recovering with members of the Hope for Haitians aid group.
Grasses can be purple?
While driving to work today, I scanned the sides of the road to see what grasses are in bloom. I was happy to see large patches of a grass with purple inflorescences. These dark purple grass spikelets belong to Purpletop (Tridens flavus). Ah, a common name that accurately describes the grass! I love when that happens. While you may not have heard of Purpletop, you may recognize this plant by one of its other common names – Grease Grass. Why is it called that? And how can you identify it?
Illinoisans react to Biden’s student debt relief
The Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients following President Biden's announcement regarding student loan debt relief. The income cap is $125,000 for single borrowers and $250,000 for married couples. The loan repayment will resume January 2023.
217 Today: Invasive species threaten the Mississippi River Basin
Multiple reports of gun violence kept Central Illinois police busy over the weekend. At a kickoff for the Jelani Day Foundation over the weekend in Normal, his mother Carmen Bolden Day was again critical of the police agencies working the case. The University of Illinois is recommending – but not...
