Sulphur Springs, TX

CBS19

BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Catch A Movie For $3 This Weekend In Tyler, TX

Since the end of the pandemic, I'll be honest, I haven't had the urge to go see a movie in a theater. I think I can count on one hand how many movies I've been to the theater since most have reopened. Apparently, everyone else is feeling the same way too because movie houses have been struggling to regain audiences that have gotten used to staying home and streaming.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Quitman Hospital, LLC in Quitman needs a food service representative

Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN. Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients. Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs. Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients,...
QUITMAN, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
KLTV

Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown

The group also visited a space where about 1,500 people who have crossed the border are meant to be housed. Moran said it’s overflowing with 2,400 individuals. East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. Updated: 2 hours ago. A rough summer for East...
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Concrete restrooms for Pacific Park

In matter of just a few minutes, the City of Sulphur Springs took care of their Pacific Park restroom issues for the next few decades. A very heavy-duty 57,000-pound, $90,000 allweather concrete and steel restroom was delivered to Pacific Park in Sulphur Springs. The structure was lifted from a flatbed truck and delivered the exact location where city workers had prepared piping. 'The entire building is made of concrete, even the roof,' said Marc Maxwell, Sulphur Springs City Manager.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 26, 2022

Lots of Yellow squash $1 each; red & green bell peppers 2/$1; zucchini, cantaloupes, Israel melons priced by size; a few hot peppers $1 per 1/2 lb; frozen blueberries $5/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Full...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 27, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 4-6, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Jim Edward Brattan and Jennifer Brooke Goggans to Billy Paul Bratten; tract in the HL Ward survey. Gretchen Roberts, independently and as independent executor for the William Archie Highfield Estate, to...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Real Estate
KLTV

Man struck by train near downtown Tyler

Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown. Tyler police and firefighters have responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and train at the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches recreation supervisor, Joy Palmer about the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX

Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
COOPER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
