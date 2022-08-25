Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
Catch A Movie For $3 This Weekend In Tyler, TX
Since the end of the pandemic, I'll be honest, I haven't had the urge to go see a movie in a theater. I think I can count on one hand how many movies I've been to the theater since most have reopened. Apparently, everyone else is feeling the same way too because movie houses have been struggling to regain audiences that have gotten used to staying home and streaming.
ketk.com
Quitman Hospital, LLC in Quitman needs a food service representative
Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN. Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients. Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs. Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients,...
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown
The group also visited a space where about 1,500 people who have crossed the border are meant to be housed. Moran said it’s overflowing with 2,400 individuals. East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. Updated: 2 hours ago. A rough summer for East...
Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up. The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs (CMF-SS) are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County over the age of 40.
Driveway sinkhole causes Harmony ISD to use alternate pickup/drop off route
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD has designated an alternate drop off and pickup route due to a sinkhole in their main entrance driveway, the district announced Saturday. The district took to Facebook to show the alternate route that utilizes Jaguar Road, photo below. “We appreciate your help...
ssnewstelegram.com
Concrete restrooms for Pacific Park
In matter of just a few minutes, the City of Sulphur Springs took care of their Pacific Park restroom issues for the next few decades. A very heavy-duty 57,000-pound, $90,000 allweather concrete and steel restroom was delivered to Pacific Park in Sulphur Springs. The structure was lifted from a flatbed truck and delivered the exact location where city workers had prepared piping. 'The entire building is made of concrete, even the roof,' said Marc Maxwell, Sulphur Springs City Manager.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trading Post for August 26, 2022
Lots of Yellow squash $1 each; red & green bell peppers 2/$1; zucchini, cantaloupes, Israel melons priced by size; a few hot peppers $1 per 1/2 lb; frozen blueberries $5/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Full...
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 27, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 4-6, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Jim Edward Brattan and Jennifer Brooke Goggans to Billy Paul Bratten; tract in the HL Ward survey. Gretchen Roberts, independently and as independent executor for the William Archie Highfield Estate, to...
My Very Favorite Way To Deal With the Rude People We Encounter
Overall, the people we encounter in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and all over East Texas seem to be, at least compared to some of the other regions in the country, a little bit friendlier. And I'm beyond grateful for that. It's one of the things I enjoy about living here the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Man struck by train near downtown Tyler
Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown. Tyler police and firefighters have responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and train at the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches recreation supervisor, Joy Palmer about the...
A RIDE TO REMEMBER: Bikers' ride honors fallen Smith County deputy
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It was a ride to remember. A group of bikers gathered Saturday morning to ride in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy who was killed in the line of duty. It was a quiet morning in the town of Garrison – a typical...
Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
SSISD to ask for $81.5 million bond in Fall of 2022
Since the bond election in May, we have listened to the community’s response, considered the most critical needs of the district, and worked diligently to prepare the new bond proposal that was called for today. There are some noticeable differences between the bond being called today and the bond called in May.
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX
Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
5 Jailed In Hopkins On Felony Controlled Substance And Marijuana Charges
At least 5 people were jailed in Hopkins County over the last week on felony controlled substance and marijuana charges, including a woman found partially covered with towels and adult toys, a man with nearly 33 grams of THC edibles in his backpack and a teen with THC vape pens, according to arrest and jail reports.
Tyler police identify pedestrian killed after getting struck on South Broadway Ave.
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Tyler. Cristian Vavich, 35, of Tyler, walked across S. Broadway Ave from the area of the Whataburger around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to police. Police said he...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0