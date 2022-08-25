ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Lexington County, SC
Education
Richland County, SC
Education
County
Lexington County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Irmo, SC
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to approximately 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census bureau, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden proper. This number...
CAMDEN, SC
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
One Hundred Years of Making Him Known and One Hundred More to Come

At the 2022-2023 Columbia International University Convocation, CIU President Dr. Mark A. Smith set the tone for the coming school year and the university’s 100th anniversary celebration with an emphasis on the second part of CIU’s motto: “To Know Him, and TO MAKE HIM KNOWN.”. After noting...
COLUMBIA, SC
DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
COLUMBIA, SC
911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Education
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Chapin cheerleaders need your help - and your shoes

CHAPIN, S.C. — One Chapin cheer team wants your old shoes to make their mark on the world. The team is collecting old sneakers to donate to children in need. “We’re getting shoes and we are using the new shoes that are intact and giving them to kids that are all over the world," Emma Gladden, a cheerleader on the Cheer Passion Allstars said.
CHAPIN, SC
Nephron Nitrile to produce medical gloves in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced equipment arrival for its new plant that is based in West Columbia. The Nephron Nitrile plant will the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Local and state leaders gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
COLUMBIA, SC
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed

It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
COLUMBIA, SC

