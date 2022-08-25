Read full article on original website
Alexndria Man Arrested After Standoff With Police
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect went into a residence and refused to come out. The suspect was captured following a brief standoff. Travis Roy, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of resisting arrest.
RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
Vernon Parish man arrested for fuel theft and crimes committed to logging equipment
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:. Bradley Keith Thomas of Leesville, LA, was arrested for crimes related to logging equipment in Vernon Parish. On August 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Enforcement Agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas for two...
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Lena has been arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 1 southbound at the I-49 entrance ramp. The Boyce Police Department said on August 25 they pulled over Jordan T. Barron, 23, and said they discovered the following items in his vehicle: a bag containing approximately 20 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a semi-automatic 9mm handgun with four loaded magazines, two cell phones and over $11,000.
Alexandria Police Department Recovers Stolen Weapons
Alexandria, La - In a recent announcement made by the Alexandria Police Department, Chief Howard states that on April 28, 2022 Sr. Cpl. Mark Stroud received a call about a vehicle that had been parked in the parking garage of Cabrini Hospital for 3 to 4 months. Stroud located the vehicle and the registered owner was called and was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen. A tow truck was called to recover the vehicle, and during recovery officers saw a gun sticking up inside the truck. After an investigation, a total of 62 firearms were found inside the vehicle and have been confirmed to be stolen from the Shreveport/Bossier area. Chief Howard and the Alexandria Police Department would like to commend the officers on recovering those stolen weapons from off the streets.
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur
A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
Lafayette Police arrest Opelousas man who allegedly exposed himself at restaurant
Man wanted for exposing himself at Lafayette restaurant
Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
Opelousas man flees police pursuit on foot with AR-15 in hand
Opelousas Police chased and apprehended a suspect who jumped from a moving vehicle Tuesday during an attempted traffic stop.
Washington student walks through the dark to bus stop as school board communication issues continue
Communication issues between parents and the school board continue as a mother voices concern for the safety of her son during his morning walk to the bus in total darkness.
Cenla high school coaches prepare for week one, discuss upcoming matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine Central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the week one Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the excitement of the 2022 season and their upcoming matchups. Coach Bachman - ASH. Coach McLaughlin - Buckeye. Coach Coleman - Peabody. Coach Charles...
SPORTSNITE: 2022 High School Football Preview Show
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From now until December, every week will be filled with high school football as the Road to the Dome starts now. To get you ready for the 2022 season, the KALB Sports Team sat down with Coach Ben McLaughlin at Buckeye, Coach Jess Curtis at Many and Coach Andy Boone at Avoyelles. Local sports expert, Lamar Gafford, also joined Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison to give his top five teams to watch out for this upcoming season.
