BMitch: Time for Carson Wentz to look in the mirror when it comes to criticism

Carson Wentz has heard his share of criticisms throughout his career, and BMitch says it’s time the new Commanders quarterback owns the questions surrounding his trajectory and takes it upon himself to change them.

“As much as people want to blame everyone else for questioning him, you have to also wonder what the hell really goes on that two teams said, ‘Na, that’s OK,’ when he has all that damn talent,” BMitch said. “I can’t just act like those things never happened.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay was vocal about the need for a change at quarterback and how bringing in Wentz was a “mistake,” and BMitch wants to focus more on why those criticisms are being heard, and see Wentz use his new surroundings as a chance to silence those critics.

“I pray to God he can go out here and make me a believer, but his book has started to be written already, and it’s not all positive in that book,” BMitch said.

“He has to decide if he’s gonna end it on a positive or negative. It doesn’t matter what any of us say…Carson has to look inside to change his trajectory of what’s been going on.”