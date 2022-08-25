ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

BMitch: Time for Carson Wentz to look in the mirror when it comes to criticism

By Ryan Chichester
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubq7F_0hVMiDQq00

Carson Wentz has heard his share of criticisms throughout his career, and BMitch says it’s time the new Commanders quarterback owns the questions surrounding his trajectory and takes it upon himself to change them.

“As much as people want to blame everyone else for questioning him, you have to also wonder what the hell really goes on that two teams said, ‘Na, that’s OK,’ when he has all that damn talent,” BMitch said. “I can’t just act like those things never happened.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay was vocal about the need for a change at quarterback and how bringing in Wentz was a “mistake,” and BMitch wants to focus more on why those criticisms are being heard, and see Wentz use his new surroundings as a chance to silence those critics.

“I pray to God he can go out here and make me a believer, but his book has started to be written already, and it’s not all positive in that book,” BMitch said.

“He has to decide if he’s gonna end it on a positive or negative. It doesn’t matter what any of us say…Carson has to look inside to change his trajectory of what’s been going on.”

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL advisor reveals terrifying Deshaun Watson concerns

It’s been over a week since the NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. But with Watson bizarrely maintaining his innocence multiple times, not every prominent person within the league is happy with the way the process turned out.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jim Irsay
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News

Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Colts
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: What Bothered Gisele During Tom Brady's Football Career

Tom Brady returned from his personal leave this week, but according to one Bucs reporter, the franchise quarterback appears to still be tormented by something that's going on in his personal life. "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is unknown, but doesn’t appear resolved. That much was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints Wide Receiver Cut News

Coming out of West Virginia, Kevin White was viewed as a big, physical wideout with tons of upside. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his pro career before it ever really got started. And the latest news is just further evidence of that. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Saints released White from IR...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
849
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy