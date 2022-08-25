Watch: Angels OF Taylor Ward hits home run during grandmother's interview
The Los Angeles Angels have arguably the two biggest starts in MLB in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. That's what has made their brutal 72-loss (and counting) 2022 campaign so frustrating for fans in "La-La Land."
The Angels are heading for their seventh straight losing season and incredibly, they've only made the playoffs once during Trout's run with the team. They've never earned a postseason victory with the three-time AL MVP patrolling centerfield and his recent return from injury seems to be too little too late.
The Halos announced earlier this week that owner Arte Moreno is exploring a potential sale of the franchise, putting the organization's future further in doubt.
During another potential loss on Thursday afternoon (down 5-0 early against the Tampa Bay Rays), outfielder Taylor Ward and his grandparents provided fans with a rare highlight for 2022.
