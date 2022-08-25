Watch: Angels OF Taylor Ward hits home run during grandmother's interview

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels have arguably the two biggest starts in MLB in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. That's what has made their brutal 72-loss (and counting) 2022 campaign so frustrating for fans in "La-La Land."

The Angels are heading for their seventh straight losing season and incredibly, they've only made the playoffs once during Trout's run with the team. They've never earned a postseason victory with the three-time AL MVP patrolling centerfield and his recent return from injury seems to be too little too late.

The Halos announced earlier this week that owner Arte Moreno is exploring a potential sale of the franchise, putting the organization's future further in doubt.

During another potential loss on Thursday afternoon (down 5-0 early against the Tampa Bay Rays), outfielder Taylor Ward and his grandparents provided fans with a rare highlight for 2022.