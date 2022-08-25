ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Media Day: Sam Houston State

Texas A&M Football held its first game week press conference of the 2022 seasons Monday at Kyle Field. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, defensive back Antonio Johnson, safety Demani Richardson and wide receiver/punt return Ainias Smith. The Maroon & White are...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Soccer Defeats New Mexico State, 2-1

Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0-1) battled back after a second-half equalizer to top the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2-1), 2-1, in Saturday night’s Fish Camp Game on Ellis Field. The attendance for the match was 6,086, the third-largest...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

No. 6 Pitt Tops Texas A&M Volleyball Sunday, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie volleyball (1-2) dropped a three-set match (19-25, 17-25, 21-25) to No. 6 Pitt (2-1) Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth was placed on the all-tournament team, as she finished the weekend averaging 3.64 kills per set...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

