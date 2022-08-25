Read full article on original website
BROWARD HEALTH APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER
Broward Health named Joshua Lenchus, D.O., as its new chief medical officer. Dr. Lenchus most recently served as the healthcare system’s interim chief medical officer and will continue providing clinical leadership, direction and cooperation between physicians and Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory sites. “I am honored to lead...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Dan Franzese wins Republican primary by 130 votes after recount
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Republican primary race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has been decided after a recount. Dan Franzese edged out Deborah Adeimy by 130 votes, based on unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after a machine recount that took place Friday and Saturday.
South Florida family bond over unique sport
(WSVN) - A sport known to combine tennis, badminton and ping pong; can you guess the name?. Pickleball is a sport that is growing in popularity worldwide, and three members of a South Florida family take this sport very seriously: the Johnsons of Boynton Beach, where a mother, son and daughter are among the best players in the world of pickleball.
Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled
As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
Two fishermen drown at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Two fishermen drowned on Sunday at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in unincorporated Boca Raton, just north of the Palm Beach County-Broward County line. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said that a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not ...
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four Florida School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released four school board members from office and duties on Friday. DeSantis suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend
‘I have open eyes’: Republican appointees take Broward school board seats after suspensions
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a state grand jury recommended the suspension of four Broward County School Board members, Gov. Ron DeSantis tasked four Republican men with replacing the four women, but only one will stay until after the 2024 election. The other three will be replaced after the November election.
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation
Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
South Florida eating places coming quickly
On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
Things to do this week in South Florida: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Daddy Yankee, dining deals in Delray, Boynton
The Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive in South Florida this week on a world tour that has defined the summer concert season wherever it has stopped, greeted by enthusiastic reviews that seem to welcome back a band that never left. Clearly the Chili Peppers are experiencing a period of unique energy and fertility. In April, RHCP released the double album “Unlimited Love,” and in July they let it be ...
County planners still frown on land swap idea, despite GL Homes sweetening deal with $7.5 million reservoir
For the second time this year, the Palm Beach County Planning Commission has recommended that county commissioners nix a land swap that would allow GL Homes to build a billion-dollar plus development in the Agricultural Reserve west of Boca Raton. The commission voted 8-4 Friday against the land swap despite...
Palm Beach Post reader response: Ag Reserve land swap too sweet a deal for the developer
I have developed land in Palm Beach County area for over 22 years. I have bought and sold over 100 parcels of land and developed thousands of units. I have developed at least 20 projects in the area. I have worked with county staff for years, always playing by and following the rules. I believe in the rules.
Florida Man Claims $3,500,000 On LOTTO Ticket Purchased At Publix
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on May 11, 2022, at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18.
Florida divers cited for allegedly taking too many lobsters, other violations
FLORIDA – A fisheries inspection at a dock in Broward County by an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) ended with citations being issued for alleged lobstering violations, the FWC has announced. According to the FWC, when officer Marina Hammad was on patrol, she saw...
Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty
Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Pahokee High teacher pleads guilty to battery charges for touching, choking female students
PAHOKEE — A former Pahokee High School teacher has pleaded guilty to four counts of battery after at least three female students accused him of touching them inappropriately while on school grounds, according to court documents. Stephen Goodman, 52, of Lake Worth Beach, pleaded guilty Thursday in court in...
Woman critically wounded in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A woman managed to drive all the way into Martin County after being shot and critically wounded in a West Palm Beach road rage incident, according to police. The 44-year-old Royal Palm Beach woman was following the suspect who shot her, West Palm Beach...
