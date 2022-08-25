ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

communitynewspapers.com

BROWARD HEALTH APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Broward Health named Joshua Lenchus, D.O., as its new chief medical officer. Dr. Lenchus most recently served as the healthcare system’s interim chief medical officer and will continue providing clinical leadership, direction and cooperation between physicians and Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory sites. “I am honored to lead...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Dan Franzese wins Republican primary by 130 votes after recount

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Republican primary race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has been decided after a recount. Dan Franzese edged out Deborah Adeimy by 130 votes, based on unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after a machine recount that took place Friday and Saturday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida family bond over unique sport

(WSVN) - A sport known to combine tennis, badminton and ping pong; can you guess the name?. Pickleball is a sport that is growing in popularity worldwide, and three members of a South Florida family take this sport very seriously: the Johnsons of Boynton Beach, where a mother, son and daughter are among the best players in the world of pickleball.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two fishermen drown at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Two fishermen drowned on Sunday at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in unincorporated Boca Raton, just north of the Palm Beach County-Broward County line. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said that a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation

Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things to do this week in South Florida: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Daddy Yankee, dining deals in Delray, Boynton

The Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive in South Florida this week on a world tour that has defined the summer concert season wherever it has stopped, greeted by enthusiastic reviews that seem to welcome back a band that never left. Clearly the Chili Peppers are experiencing a period of unique energy and fertility. In April, RHCP released the double album “Unlimited Love,” and in July they let it be ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Economy
BOCANEWSNOW

Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty

Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

