ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press
binghamtonhomepage.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE
binghamtonhomepage.com

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy