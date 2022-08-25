JP Finlay: Daron Payne heading towards free agency, massive payday

Daron Payne is one of the most impactful presences on a Commanders defense that, when at full strength, includes Chase Young and Jonathan Allen.

But JP Finlay thinks this could be Payne’s last season in Washington, and he will be signing a massive contract at the end of it if he continues his current trajectory.

Payne is entering the final year of his rookie deal, meaning the Commanders will have to franchise tag him or offer a new contract. But having signed Allen to a four-year, $72 million extension last year, Finlay thinks the Commanders won’t be locking up Payne long term, regardless of what they say publicly.

“He’s honestly probably headed for free agency,” Finlay said. “They’ll tell you different stuff. They’re lying. They paid Jon. They’re not gonna allocate that much of your cap to defensive tackles.”

So, how much would Payne make on the free agent market if he builds upon the 4.5 sacks and 35 solo tackles that he put up last year, and shows the durability that has seen him start in every game in three of his four NFL seasons?

The short answer from Finlay: a lot.

“I’m gonna tell you the truth here,” Finlay said. “They’re gonna lie to you later. Huge opportunity for Daron Payne. How big? A good year with an increased cap coming and more TV money coming? I think you’re talking $20 million a year big. That’s huge.”