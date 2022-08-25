ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Comments / 9

Wayne Forella
4d ago

okay so this is a real good citizen with Mayhem on his mind. is he incarcerated? was he given an appearance ticket and now back on the street where he can do more damage to society/ us!?!?

Reply(1)
6
 

13 WHAM

Man accused of raping girl at Canandaigua motel

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Farmington is accused of raping an underage girl at a motel in Canandaigua. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Lee Owen Morgan had sex with a girl under age 17 Friday at the D&D Motel on Lakeshore Drive. Morgan had been...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Farmington man facing rape charges

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Farmington man Friday for the alleged rape of a minor. Deputies say Owen Morgan, 32, of Farmington had sex with a girl younger than 17 years old. He was arrested for rape in the third degree. The...
FARMINGTON, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide

Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
Greece, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greece, NY
WHEC TV-10

Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating a pair of shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is looking for suspects after a pair of shooting in the city Saturday afternoon. Around 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Weld Street for the report of a man shot. As the officers were investigating the scene and found evidence of gunfire, a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong by private vehicle, with at least one gunshot wound.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison

New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot, killed Saturday on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s died at the scene after sustaining at least one gunshot wound. This is an active homicide investigation, and News10NBC will provide...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
GREECE, NY

