Read full article on original website
Wayne Forella
4d ago
okay so this is a real good citizen with Mayhem on his mind. is he incarcerated? was he given an appearance ticket and now back on the street where he can do more damage to society/ us!?!?
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
Related
Police arrest Farmington man accused of raping underaged girl
The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.
13 WHAM
Man accused of raping girl at Canandaigua motel
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Farmington is accused of raping an underage girl at a motel in Canandaigua. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Lee Owen Morgan had sex with a girl under age 17 Friday at the D&D Motel on Lakeshore Drive. Morgan had been...
WHEC TV-10
Farmington man facing rape charges
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Farmington man Friday for the alleged rape of a minor. Deputies say Owen Morgan, 32, of Farmington had sex with a girl younger than 17 years old. He was arrested for rape in the third degree. The...
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide
Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No injuries after gunpoint carjacking, occupied city home struck by gunfire
No injuries were reported in either incident and police say neither of the suspects have been found.
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating a pair of shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is looking for suspects after a pair of shooting in the city Saturday afternoon. Around 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Weld Street for the report of a man shot. As the officers were investigating the scene and found evidence of gunfire, a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong by private vehicle, with at least one gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Driving in Rochester became a sport’: Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run
"We don't know what caused the initial impact between the bike and the vehicle, but the decision to flee the scene was 100% purposeful."
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating two shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison
New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
20-year-old on dirt bike killed after striking SUV in Rochester
According to the RPD, as the driver was turning, a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard struck the SUV.
WHEC TV-10
51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot, killed Saturday on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s died at the scene after sustaining at least one gunshot wound. This is an active homicide investigation, and News10NBC will provide...
RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B
The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
WHEC TV-10
Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
Comments / 9