Watertown, Massena airports awarded millions
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Federal funding has been confirmed for North Country airports. This includes both the Massena International and Watertown International airports. Massena is set to receive $7,401,588. Funding will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and rehabilitate the airport’s runway. Watertown’s airport was awarded $1,935,133....
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a third-floor apartment in Watertown late Monday morning. City firefighters were called to 414 Clay Street, where they saw flames and smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Officials were initially told four people were trapped inside, but that turned out...
Rockin' in Canton
The St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Show is being held this weekend at Canton Pavilion. Here, Sean Fay and Claire Babich, Potsdam, check out “Mister Crystals,” owned by Michael Whitton of Ilion, formerly Gouverneur. The event continues Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
Northern NY Firemen's Convention in Morristown
The Northern NY Firemen's Convention was held at Morristown Fire Department on Saturday. Above, from left, William Newcombe, Roger Newcombe and Jeff Hammond of the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire & Rescue; along with Donna Elizabeth Lane and Evan Sovie. Submitted by Mary Hammond.
‘I do it for the kids’: North Country foster mother shares success story
WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fostering is what brought St. Lawrence County resident Kathy Maybee to her five-year-old son. Kathy has been fostering toddler-age children since 2015. In the seven years, she has supported 15 kids, eventually adopting her son last week. “I always said I wanted to protect children, so this was my way of […]
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A second official with the Copenhagen Fire Department has been charged with stealing. Neither case involved the fire department, but there are plenty of questions swirling around the department and its finances. A lawyer representing the village is saying again: “show us your books.”
Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air. You can thank the Harmony Performing Arts Community and the North Country Arts Council for that. Throughout the day, the two organizations...
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
New York Police Searching for Suspect Who Broke Into School
Ogdensburg, NY – New York State Police are searching for a man who broke into...
Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego
OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
Fulton Police investigate stabbing
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at the 500 block of Ontario Street. Upon arrival, Police located a 35-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She...
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
Fort Drum track memorializes veteran, Nike co-founder
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The track and field located outside Fort Drum’s Magrath Sports Complex is now known as Bowerman Field. Leaders from the 10th Mountain Division gathered on August 29 to honor William “Bill” Bowerman, who was a celebrated coach and served in the Division during World War II.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
