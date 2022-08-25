Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
What’s college football saying about Syracuse?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse starts the year in the 64th spot with the offense 77th while the defense ranks 53rd. The Orange are ranked between Memphis and Virginia. This week’s opponent the Louisville Cardinals are 39th with their offense 32nd and defense 50th.
William Patterson Puts Syracuse on Top After Elite Camp Offer
Class of 2023 big William Patterson earned an offer from Syracuse over the weekend following a strong Elite Camp performance. The 7-foot Brooklyn (NY) native was excited to get the offer. "It was after the last game," Patterson said. "We finished out pretty well even though we didn't win the ...
localsyr.com
Dom Foster suspended indefinitely from Syracuse Football Program
(WSYR-TV)– Syracuse freshman, Dom Foster has reportedly been suspended indefinitely from the Syracuse Football Program. Foster, a wide receiver for the Syracuse Orange, was indefinitely suspended on August 27 due to violating team rules. According to MSN, Foster came to the team as part of its 2022 recruiting class....
localsyr.com
“It’s going to be a very tough game.” Dino Babers addresses media prior to season opener against Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.
Dino Babers: Dropping Week 1 game to Louisville would be ‘a heavier weight than just losing’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has never opened its schedule with an ACC opponent, aside from the Covid-truncated 2020 season. That changes Saturday when the Orange hosts Louisville at 8 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will not only serve as an indicator for how Syracuse will fare overall this season but set the tone for ACC play early.
Syracuse football freshman Dom Foster suspended from team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse freshman Dom Foster has been suspended from the football team for a violation of team rules, the school said today. The school didn’t say how long the suspension would last. The news comes a week before Syracuse opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 against...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star Canadian guard says Orange a dream school
In an interview earlier this month, a fast-rising 2023 guard who hails from Canada said that one of his dream schools is Syracuse basketball, along with a few blue-blood programs. This four-star prospect, 6-foot-3 Vasean Allette of Scarborough, Ontario, was absolutely sensational on the AAU circuit this spring and summer...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: To date, ‘Cuse has thrown up total dud in 2023 cycle
Those who know me know that I love the Syracuse basketball program just about as much as anyone on this planet. And in my nearly six years writing about the Orange for Inside The Loud House, the vast majority of my stories have proven positive in nature when discussing the ‘Cuse.
Daily Orange
SU freshman chases ‘total victory’ as ‘American Ninja Warrior’ contestant, student
Aside from academics, sports teams and proximity to home, Syracuse University freshman Jay Lewis also considered his access to Ninja Gyms, which offer mock obstacles for training tailored to the American Ninja Warrior show, when applying to college. “The ultimate goal that I have been chasing for the last seven...
18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse Police Department
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12-week field training program side-by-side with senior officers, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. There were 18 graduates...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse tradition Bosco's returns to NYS Fair for 40th year with new additions
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the biggest attractions for many people going to the New York State Fair is the food. There have been lots of new vendors this year, but some have been at the Fair for over 40 years, like Bosco’s. For many Bosco is a...
Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 At Fulton Speedway Results Announced
FULTON – Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 4. JS98-Rocky Warner[23]; 5. 31-Corey Barker[6]; 6. 15-Todd Root[10]; 7. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 8. 42-Colton Wilson[5]; 9. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 10. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 11. 713-Tommy Collins[12]; 12. 79-Jeff Prentice[9]; 13. 1M-Tyler Murray[19]; 14. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 15. 11-Justin Crisafulli[22]; 16. 29-Matt Caprara[20]; 17. 29K-Chris Cunningham[4]; 18. 5-Brock Pinkerous[18]; 19. 160-Max Hill[21]; 20. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 21. 58M-Marshall Hurd[13]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 23. 329-Matt Becker[7]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[24].
Today was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
localsyr.com
The My Dream Summit makes its way to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Hundreds of minority business owners and professionals from across the state came to Syracuse for the My Dream Summit at the OnCenter. Journalists, speakers, and Fortune 500 executives shared words of wisdom and encouragement. The summit covered a wide range of topics like health, and the development of the black community. Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes III spoke at the event.”You must do inner work to power your dream becoming a reality in your outer world,” said Haynes. “If you do your inner work, which is your most important work it will power the transformation of your outer world…boom there it is!”
Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
The newest ‘house band’ on a national TV show is from Central New York
A 10-year relationship with Food Network celebrity host Guy Fieri has paid off in a big way for a local funk band. Syracuse-based Sophistafunk is the house band for Fieri’s newest show, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” which debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the Food Network. The series will air for 10 consecutive Wednesdays and is available for streaming through Discovery+.
localsyr.com
Looking back at the history of the Fair
(WSYR-TV) — Morgan DuBois, a Homer resident, can trace his roots in Onondaga County back to the late 1700s. He joined Bridge Street on August 29 to discuss how his ancestors helped in the New York State Fair. DuBois also discusses what he loves about Central New York.
