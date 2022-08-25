ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

What’s college football saying about Syracuse?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse starts the year in the 64th spot with the offense 77th while the defense ranks 53rd. The Orange are ranked between Memphis and Virginia. This week’s opponent the Louisville Cardinals are 39th with their offense 32nd and defense 50th.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Dom Foster suspended indefinitely from Syracuse Football Program

(WSYR-TV)– Syracuse freshman, Dom Foster has reportedly been suspended indefinitely from the Syracuse Football Program. Foster, a wide receiver for the Syracuse Orange, was indefinitely suspended on August 27 due to violating team rules. According to MSN, Foster came to the team as part of its 2022 recruiting class....
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

“It’s going to be a very tough game.” Dino Babers addresses media prior to season opener against Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12-week field training program side-by-side with senior officers, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. There were 18 graduates...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 At Fulton Speedway Results Announced

FULTON – Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 4. JS98-Rocky Warner[23]; 5. 31-Corey Barker[6]; 6. 15-Todd Root[10]; 7. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 8. 42-Colton Wilson[5]; 9. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 10. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 11. 713-Tommy Collins[12]; 12. 79-Jeff Prentice[9]; 13. 1M-Tyler Murray[19]; 14. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 15. 11-Justin Crisafulli[22]; 16. 29-Matt Caprara[20]; 17. 29K-Chris Cunningham[4]; 18. 5-Brock Pinkerous[18]; 19. 160-Max Hill[21]; 20. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 21. 58M-Marshall Hurd[13]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 23. 329-Matt Becker[7]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[24].
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The My Dream Summit makes its way to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Hundreds of minority business owners and professionals from across the state came to Syracuse for the My Dream Summit at the OnCenter. Journalists, speakers, and Fortune 500 executives shared words of wisdom and encouragement. The summit covered a wide range of topics like health, and the development of the black community. Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes III spoke at the event.”You must do inner work to power your dream becoming a reality in your outer world,” said Haynes. “If you do your inner work, which is your most important work it will power the transformation of your outer world…boom there it is!”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest

Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The newest ‘house band’ on a national TV show is from Central New York

A 10-year relationship with Food Network celebrity host Guy Fieri has paid off in a big way for a local funk band. Syracuse-based Sophistafunk is the house band for Fieri’s newest show, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” which debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the Food Network. The series will air for 10 consecutive Wednesdays and is available for streaming through Discovery+.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Looking back at the history of the Fair

(WSYR-TV) — Morgan DuBois, a Homer resident, can trace his roots in Onondaga County back to the late 1700s. He joined Bridge Street on August 29 to discuss how his ancestors helped in the New York State Fair. DuBois also discusses what he loves about Central New York.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

