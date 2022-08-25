Marin town suffers flooding, traffic jams after major water main break

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A water main break in San Anselmo caused street flooding and delayed traffic Thursday morning.

The break occurred in front of Archie Williams High School on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

Water District employees were able to cap off the break, but there is still copious amounts of water congesting the roadway, a spokesperson for the Marin Municipal Water District told KCBS Radio.

This isn't the first time a break has occurred, according to KCBS Radio's Kim Wonderly who was on the scene on Thursday. It’s at least the third time this has happened.

Despite the break being capped, Water District employees still have to get the rest of the water out of the pipes, which is being flooded into the nearby dried-out creek.

Major repairs are going to be needed on the pipes before Sir Francis Drake Boulevard can be reopened for drivers, which could take hours.

The closure extends from San Anselmo Avenue from the Fairfax side all the way to Saunders Avenue on the other side of the high school.

The flooding has trickled into side streets as well, including Mountain View Avenue.

This will create major traffic issues later in the afternoon for parents and students at the high school.

The Central Marin Police Department is on the scene directing the flow of traffic.

