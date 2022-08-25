Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 Empire Park introduced its newest crisis dog, “Heart” on Saturday afternoon. Heart is the second dog the department is deploying in to offer firefighters a way to de-stress post-call, ease tensions at the station, lower anxiety, and even improve heart health. They will also be used on emergency scenes to help provide calm for those affected by trauma.

