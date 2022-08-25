Read full article on original website
New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control. New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon. Crews says the...
Crews work together to save swimmer with medical condition in NMB by using amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team joined other departments as they responded to a call for a swimmer with a medical condition while in the ocean. The team posted to their Facebook page that this was the first...
A Wilmington Fire Department adds special new member to team
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 Empire Park introduced its newest crisis dog, “Heart” on Saturday afternoon. Heart is the second dog the department is deploying in to offer firefighters a way to de-stress post-call, ease tensions at the station, lower anxiety, and even improve heart health. They will also be used on emergency scenes to help provide calm for those affected by trauma.
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
WMBF
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
NCDOT closes a portion of Market Street for overnight construction
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major road in Ogden will be closed overnight this week, as the North Carolina’s Department of Transportation moves onto the next phase of the Military Cutoff Road Extension. Beginning Monday, Market Street, between Gordon Road and the new roadway next to...
CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Suspects who were trying to steal a utility trailer fired a gun at the victim who was following them Saturday morning, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said a man reported that a 16-foot utility trailer had been...
Carolina Beach Police reward students with free ice cream seen practicing safety at school
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Students in Carolina Beach found out from police that it pays in more ways than one to practice safety. Officers from the Carolina Beach Police Department were on hand to greet Carolina Beach Elementary School students on the first day of school. As part...
City leaders approve agreement bringing new Industrial Park to North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, North Myrtle Beach city officials approved plans in a special meeting that will help progress a new industrial park's development off of the Carolina Bays Parkway. City officials passed two items with a unanimous vote. One was an amendment to the Parkway...
Funds secured to replace roof on Wilmington’s 1st Black Masonic Lodge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now in the works to replace the roof of Wilmington’s oldest Black Masonic temple. The Historic Wilmington Foundation says the construction on the roof of the Giblem Lodge is now fully funded thanks to generous donations from multiple organizations. Built in 1871,...
Wilmington police horse recovering after injured by alleged drunk driver
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A member of Wilmington Police’s mounted unit is recovering after being involved in a crash this weekend. Elton is an equine officer on Wilmington Police’s mounted unit. The unit is made up of three horses and three human officers. Just before 3 a.m....
Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
Echo Farms pool extending hours of operation for another month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular public pool in New Hanover County is extending its hours of operation. According to New Hanover County Parks and Recreation, you’ll be able to swim more laps at the new Echo Farms pool off Carolina Beach Road through September. This week, however,...
Emergency boil water advisory issued for Channel Haven community
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has issued an emergency boil water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Channel Haven community. The following addresses are impacted: 101 to 201 Mohican Trail, and 4604, 4606, 4609, 4614, 4641, and 4701 Masonboro Loop Road. CFPUA says crews are responding...
Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
Deputies identify man who allegedly stole Marion County patrol vehicle, led them on chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have identified a man who allegedly stole a Marion County Sheriff’s Office car and led deputies on a chase that ended in Robeson County. Warrants were issued for Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, 36, of Marion, for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the Marion […]
Drunk driver hits Wilmington mounted police office, injures horse
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Early Saturday morning, Wilmington PD Mounted Units were walking along South Front Street in downtown Wilmington when a drunk driver attempted to pass when one of the horses, 19-year-old Elton, and a mounted unit officer were struck from behind by the vehicle. The mounted officer...
VIDEO: Car drives through Myrtle Beach fire scene, nearly hitting first responders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department shared a video on Facebook Thursday morning of a car driving through a fire scene. The car can be scene in the video driving between a police SUV and a fire SUV at an intersection that was closed due to a fire. The driver almost […]
Marion County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect accused of stealing deputy’s vehicle, leading them on chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase into North Carolina has been identified. The sheriff’s office said warrants have been issued for 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt of Marion for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light.
Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
