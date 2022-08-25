ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabash, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control. New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon. Crews says the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Wilmington Fire Department adds special new member to team

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 Empire Park introduced its newest crisis dog, “Heart” on Saturday afternoon. Heart is the second dog the department is deploying in to offer firefighters a way to de-stress post-call, ease tensions at the station, lower anxiety, and even improve heart health. They will also be used on emergency scenes to help provide calm for those affected by trauma.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
City
Calabash, NC
WMBF

Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Funds secured to replace roof on Wilmington’s 1st Black Masonic Lodge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now in the works to replace the roof of Wilmington’s oldest Black Masonic temple. The Historic Wilmington Foundation says the construction on the roof of the Giblem Lodge is now fully funded thanks to generous donations from multiple organizations. Built in 1871,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Emergency boil water advisory issued for Channel Haven community

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has issued an emergency boil water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Channel Haven community. The following addresses are impacted: 101 to 201 Mohican Trail, and 4604, 4606, 4609, 4614, 4641, and 4701 Masonboro Loop Road. CFPUA says crews are responding...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drunk driver hits Wilmington mounted police office, injures horse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Early Saturday morning, Wilmington PD Mounted Units were walking along South Front Street in downtown Wilmington when a drunk driver attempted to pass when one of the horses, 19-year-old Elton, and a mounted unit officer were struck from behind by the vehicle. The mounted officer...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
CONWAY, SC

