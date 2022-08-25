Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers found the most effective way to stop misinformation online and it's pretty simple
It's called 'pre-bunking.'
psychologytoday.com
How to Be a Good Parent in the Era of Social Media
Parents can help reduce adolescent anxiety and depression resulting from social media overconsumption. Parents should familiarize themselves with the different types of social media parenting. Stricter approaches may be better, and parents should stay informed as social media evolves. A new study published in the academic journal Current Opinion in...
Benzinga
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The cofounder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google researches ‘pre-bunking:’ Like a ‘vaccination’ to ‘inoculate people’ against online misinformation
Google is experimenting with "pre-bunking," the preemptive debunking of "misinformation," in an attempt to "inoculate people against manipulation," according a report released Wednesday. "[S]ocial scientists from Cambridge University and Google reported on experiments in which they showed 90-second cartoons to people in a lab setting and as advertisements on YouTube,...
Meta Expands NFT Sharing Feature From Instagram to Facebook
Continuing the rollout of the digital collectibles feature started in May, Meta is now enabling people to post non-fungible tokens (NFTs) they own on Facebook as well as Instagram. This feature was added to Instagram May 10 and was expanded to Facebook Monday (Aug. 29), according to an update posted...
Google’s creepy chatbot is open to the public despite ‘risk’ of AI-generated offensive content
GOOGLE has opened up public access to its AI-powered chatbox – but experts are concerned about bot bias. Dubbed AI Test Kitchen, the upcoming Android app was initially announced by Google earlier this year. The app will let users test artificial intelligence (AI) systems from Google's labs before they...
Video: Reclaiming Indigenous Narratives in Media and Entertainment
Editor’s Note: This story was produced by the Rural Assembly, a program of the nonprofit Center for Rural Strategies, which also publishes the Daily Yonder. Over the past few years, we have seen a burst of Indigenous representation in mainstream media. From the success of shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls” to the confirmation of the first Native American to serve as a U.S. cabinet secretary, Indigenous voices are reclaiming the narrative to tell their own stories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve
As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
CNET
Child Influencers, Child Labor: Why Regulation Could Be Coming
Goofing around in front of a camera while your parents offer encouraging words and smiles is something that pretty much all 21st century kids do. For most kids, this is just part of playtime. But for a small number of young influencers on Instagram or TikTok, this is work. For...
KIDS・
hackernoon.com
A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization
Decentralization is a core Web3 tenet, and companies in the space should embrace it not just for their tech stack, but also for how they run their daily operations. By hiring globally, keeping open communication channels, setting the right rules, and promoting individual ownership, they can morph into agile, dynamic, and fast-moving global networks building the Internet's future.
deseret.com
Perspective: Protecting teens from Big Tech — it’s time for the states to step up
Around 2012, something began to go wrong in the lives of teens. Depression, self-harm, suicide attempts and suicide all increased sharply among U.S. adolescents between 2011 and 2019, with similar trends worldwide. The increase occurred at the same time social media use moved from optional to virtually mandatory among teens, making social media a prime suspect for the sudden rise in youth mental health issues.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Work interruptions have a greater impact on older people
In everyday working life, people are often interrupted in their tasks. After the phone has rung, for example, it is difficult to concentrate on the original task again. The selection of working memory content is impaired after an interruption. Observations show that the performance deficit after such task interruptions is often bigger in older people. With the help of EEG evaluations, researchers from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) have studied attentional selection during the resumption of primary tasks in younger and older persons in more detail.
Bucketplace’s oHouse Leverages Moloco Retail Media Platform to Enhance the Shopper Experience and Enable Merchant Advertising
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Moloco, a machine learning company, today announced that technology platform Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace through enhanced user experiences and by enabling merchants to make their products discoverable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005107/en/ Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace. (Photo: Business Wire)
ceoworld.biz
Connecting Your Brand with your Business Strategy: Insights For Entrepreneurs
In the fast-paced digital economy, business owners and entrepreneurs are constantly working on fine-tuning their business model to help reflect their position in a highly competitive market, while ensuring sustainable growth. The online transition means that businesses are constantly competing head-to-head with competitors for a pool of consumers that are...
ceoworld.biz
Shaping our digital future
Asia and the Pacific is the most digitally divided region of the world, and South-East Asia is the most divided subregion. The Covid-19 pandemic detonated a “digital big bang” that spurred people, governments and businesses to become “digital by default;” a sea change that generated vast digital dividends. These benefits that have not been distributed equally, however. New development gaps have emerged as digital transformation reinforces a vicious cycle of socioeconomic inequalities, within and across countries.
Comments / 1