psychologytoday.com

How to Be a Good Parent in the Era of Social Media

Parents can help reduce adolescent anxiety and depression resulting from social media overconsumption. Parents should familiarize themselves with the different types of social media parenting. Stricter approaches may be better, and parents should stay informed as social media evolves. A new study published in the academic journal Current Opinion in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Social Behavior#Social Norms#Social Change#Social Networks
Fox News

Google researches ‘pre-bunking:’ Like a ‘vaccination’ to ‘inoculate people’ against online misinformation

Google is experimenting with "pre-bunking," the preemptive debunking of "misinformation," in an attempt to "inoculate people against manipulation," according a report released Wednesday. "[S]ocial scientists from Cambridge University and Google reported on experiments in which they showed 90-second cartoons to people in a lab setting and as advertisements on YouTube,...
INTERNET
pymnts

Meta Expands NFT Sharing Feature From Instagram to Facebook

Continuing the rollout of the digital collectibles feature started in May, Meta is now enabling people to post non-fungible tokens (NFTs) they own on Facebook as well as Instagram. This feature was added to Instagram May 10 and was expanded to Facebook Monday (Aug. 29), according to an update posted...
INTERNET
The Daily Yonder

Video: Reclaiming Indigenous Narratives in Media and Entertainment

Editor’s Note: This story was produced by the Rural Assembly, a program of the nonprofit Center for Rural Strategies, which also publishes the Daily Yonder. Over the past few years, we have seen a burst of Indigenous representation in mainstream media. From the success of shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls” to the confirmation of the first Native American to serve as a U.S. cabinet secretary, Indigenous voices are reclaiming the narrative to tell their own stories.
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
HackerNoon

Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve

As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNET

Child Influencers, Child Labor: Why Regulation Could Be Coming

Goofing around in front of a camera while your parents offer encouraging words and smiles is something that pretty much all 21st century kids do. For most kids, this is just part of playtime. But for a small number of young influencers on Instagram or TikTok, this is work. For...
KIDS
hackernoon.com

A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization

Decentralization is a core Web3 tenet, and companies in the space should embrace it not just for their tech stack, but also for how they run their daily operations. By hiring globally, keeping open communication channels, setting the right rules, and promoting individual ownership, they can morph into agile, dynamic, and fast-moving global networks building the Internet's future.
INTERNET
deseret.com

Perspective: Protecting teens from Big Tech — it’s time for the states to step up

Around 2012, something began to go wrong in the lives of teens. Depression, self-harm, suicide attempts and suicide all increased sharply among U.S. adolescents between 2011 and 2019, with similar trends worldwide. The increase occurred at the same time social media use moved from optional to virtually mandatory among teens, making social media a prime suspect for the sudden rise in youth mental health issues.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Work interruptions have a greater impact on older people

In everyday working life, people are often interrupted in their tasks. After the phone has rung, for example, it is difficult to concentrate on the original task again. The selection of working memory content is impaired after an interruption. Observations show that the performance deficit after such task interruptions is often bigger in older people. With the help of EEG evaluations, researchers from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) have studied attentional selection during the resumption of primary tasks in younger and older persons in more detail.
The Associated Press

Bucketplace’s oHouse Leverages Moloco Retail Media Platform to Enhance the Shopper Experience and Enable Merchant Advertising

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Moloco, a machine learning company, today announced that technology platform Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace through enhanced user experiences and by enabling merchants to make their products discoverable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005107/en/ Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
ceoworld.biz

Connecting Your Brand with your Business Strategy: Insights For Entrepreneurs

In the fast-paced digital economy, business owners and entrepreneurs are constantly working on fine-tuning their business model to help reflect their position in a highly competitive market, while ensuring sustainable growth. The online transition means that businesses are constantly competing head-to-head with competitors for a pool of consumers that are...
SMALL BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Shaping our digital future

Asia and the Pacific is the most digitally divided region of the world, and South-East Asia is the most divided subregion. The Covid-19 pandemic detonated a “digital big bang” that spurred people, governments and businesses to become “digital by default;” a sea change that generated vast digital dividends. These benefits that have not been distributed equally, however. New development gaps have emerged as digital transformation reinforces a vicious cycle of socioeconomic inequalities, within and across countries.
TECHNOLOGY

