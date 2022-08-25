Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot in an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C., the team announced on Sunday. "We have been made aware that Brian Robinson, Jr. was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C," the team wrote in an official statement. "He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO