Blame it on the wake-up-early, back to school days. Or blame it on the Dolphins' preseason loss to the Raiders last weekend. Through the first four days of this week, not one real estate transaction took place on Key Biscayne, as reported by Realtor.com, Trulia or Zillow. Last week, there were three sales in the first four days, including an $8.4 million deal, and six for the week.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO