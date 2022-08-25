ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

communitynewspapers.com

MG Developer marks opening of Gables Village showroom

MG Developer has announced the grand opening of its showroom for its newest and most exclusive project, “Gables Village,” a 48-residence collection inspired by the province of Seville, Spain. The intimate ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Mayor Vince Lago, and several city commissioners, LESTE, VYV, Linkvest Capital,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
islandernews.com

Where to enjoy that Monday healthy meal on Key Biscayne

Enjoy a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, August 28, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Saturday dining in style on Key Biscayne

Enjoy a relaxing - and delicious - weekend meal at any one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Saturday, August 20, 2022. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food. Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
waterfronttimes.com

Hurricane Andrew helped spur storm research

Research team studying rapidly intensifying storms. The steering currents of the Bermuda High were starting to take shape, and Lynn “Nick” Shay knew trouble was coming. It was Saturday, Aug. 22, 1992, and Shay gathered his family together and told them, “We’ve got to get back to Miami.”
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
secretmiami.com

Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Miami’s real estate market may have slowed, but don’t call it a recession, say experts

Blame it on the wake-up-early, back to school days. Or blame it on the Dolphins' preseason loss to the Raiders last weekend. Through the first four days of this week, not one real estate transaction took place on Key Biscayne, as reported by Realtor.com, Trulia or Zillow. Last week, there were three sales in the first four days, including an $8.4 million deal, and six for the week.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

CHEF JUANMA OF ELCIELO RESTAURANT RECEIVES FIRST-EVER COVETED MICHELIN STAR IN FLORIDA FOR HIS MIAMI LOCATION, PUTTING SOUTH FLORIDA ON THE MAP AS A RECOGNIZED GLOBAL CULINARY HOTSPOT

This is Chef Juanma’s second Michelin Star this year as his other U.S. location in Washington DC was just awarded a Star for the second year in a row, also making history by obtaining the first star for a Colombian restaurant abroad. Elcielo Miami and Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Marking a milestone for Lighter Side column

On the Lighter Side sprang to life one year ago at a table in the Golden Hog, with Tom Dannemiller telling the story of an old golf ball he found at Crandon Golf. The ball was embossed with the logo of a local hotel that had closed 30 years ago. Tom wondered how the ball had gotten there. Who had hit the errant shot?
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

