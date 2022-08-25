Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
communitynewspapers.com
MG Developer marks opening of Gables Village showroom
MG Developer has announced the grand opening of its showroom for its newest and most exclusive project, “Gables Village,” a 48-residence collection inspired by the province of Seville, Spain. The intimate ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Mayor Vince Lago, and several city commissioners, LESTE, VYV, Linkvest Capital,...
islandernews.com
Where to enjoy that Monday healthy meal on Key Biscayne
Enjoy a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, August 28, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open...
islandernews.com
Real estate broker Paula Sanchez believes the market will stabilize, avoiding a crash
Paula Sanchez is a real estate broker with Unique International Properties, a company she started after working in TV journalism, a media agency and a bank where she focused on real estate. The mother of four –Jose (23) Benjamin (21) Dominga (19) and Olivia (15) – loves to play sports...
secretmiami.com
This Latin Food Favorite Just Opened A New Waterfront Location In Bayside Marketplace
The lively and colorful Kuba Cabana, dubbed “Old world Cuba meets modern Miami,” has a home in CityPlace Doral, where it offers authentic Caribbean style vibes, bites and cocktails. Now, they’ve opened the doors to their second prime location in the heart of Bayside with outstanding views, Kuba On The Bay!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bodega, Freddy's Speakeasy, and Kuba On the Bay
Miami's latest round of openings includes a wine bar and bistro, a fifth location for Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Coconut Grove, and the debut of a new speakeasy cocktail lounge inside the InterContinental Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. A Love Story...
islandernews.com
Saturday dining in style on Key Biscayne
Enjoy a relaxing - and delicious - weekend meal at any one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Saturday, August 20, 2022. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food. Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice,...
waterfronttimes.com
Hurricane Andrew helped spur storm research
Research team studying rapidly intensifying storms. The steering currents of the Bermuda High were starting to take shape, and Lynn “Nick” Shay knew trouble was coming. It was Saturday, Aug. 22, 1992, and Shay gathered his family together and told them, “We’ve got to get back to Miami.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Authentic Chinese arrives on Key Biscayne care of two siblings and a friend
The increase of Cantonese and Chinese restaurants in the US has been notable, and these dining establishments have become some of the most popular around. Interestingly enough, however, this is something the dynamic Key Biscayne restaurant arena has lacked – until now, with the opening of Miss Mui Chinese Bistro.
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
secretmiami.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami
Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
islandernews.com
Miami’s real estate market may have slowed, but don’t call it a recession, say experts
Blame it on the wake-up-early, back to school days. Or blame it on the Dolphins' preseason loss to the Raiders last weekend. Through the first four days of this week, not one real estate transaction took place on Key Biscayne, as reported by Realtor.com, Trulia or Zillow. Last week, there were three sales in the first four days, including an $8.4 million deal, and six for the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
communitynewspapers.com
CHEF JUANMA OF ELCIELO RESTAURANT RECEIVES FIRST-EVER COVETED MICHELIN STAR IN FLORIDA FOR HIS MIAMI LOCATION, PUTTING SOUTH FLORIDA ON THE MAP AS A RECOGNIZED GLOBAL CULINARY HOTSPOT
This is Chef Juanma’s second Michelin Star this year as his other U.S. location in Washington DC was just awarded a Star for the second year in a row, also making history by obtaining the first star for a Colombian restaurant abroad. Elcielo Miami and Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos...
islandernews.com
’Stories’ podcast spotlights Key Biscayne’s community of friends and neighbors
To say Alejandro Servalli is a man of community is an understatement. The 35-year-old has made it his mission to spread camaraderie and fellowship throughout the island by way of his Key Biscayne Stories Podcast. Servalli emigrated from Peru with his family and arrived in Key Biscayne when he was...
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
islandernews.com
Marking a milestone for Lighter Side column
On the Lighter Side sprang to life one year ago at a table in the Golden Hog, with Tom Dannemiller telling the story of an old golf ball he found at Crandon Golf. The ball was embossed with the logo of a local hotel that had closed 30 years ago. Tom wondered how the ball had gotten there. Who had hit the errant shot?
islandernews.com
County Commissioner Martinez —reportedly turning himself in to authorities Tuesday
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez had his eyes on running for the new Miami-Dade Sheriff’s position, which will be on the ballot in 2024 after receiving Board of County Commissioners approval early this year. That might have to wait. According to a report Sunday on the website PoliticalCortadito.com, Martinez would...
Comments / 0