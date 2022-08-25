ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket

Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket.
Fundraiser launched for family of Bend Safeway shooting victim

Bend Police say Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was a customer at the Safeway who was shot and killed near the store’s entrance. “I am raising funds for any funeral expenses and mortgage expenses for my grandma who lost not only her brother but her best friend. Glenn was such a kind, generous, and well spoked man,” the organizer wrote. “He was a veteran and lived with my grandma before I was even born. My grandma is widowed and they shared the house together. My grandma is on a fixed income and can barely pay her bills. I know she will need some help.”
Central Oregonians see artists metal work creations at COMAG Art Show in Bend

The Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild has been a part of Central Oregon's art scene for over 20 years. It brought the start of the 8th Annual COMAG Art Show at the Oxford Hotel Ballroom in downtown Bend. Lovers of innovative metal work can check out the latest from two dozen local artists through the weekend. They are showing off creations ranging from jewelry to sculptures, and forged steel. Many are turning out to support and admire the artwork.
Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10am. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He...
The Best Dog Friendly Hikes in Bend, Oregon

Oregon is a dog friendly state and as you travel through you will find that some communities really embrace dog friendly. Bend, Oregon is one of those and they are serious about it. You come to be in the outdoors and with some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state and being able to bring man's best friend with you, there isn't anything better. I have gathered some of the best dog friendly trails for your list when visiting Bend, Oregon.
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts

Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening.  The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
20 Spectacular Things To Do in Bend, Oregon

Whether you’re looking for a jam-packed day of adventure or a relaxing night at a brewery, Bend has just what you need. Between the miles of hiking trails, charming downtown streets, and views right from the center of town, you’ll find no shortage of things to do in Bend, Oregon, during your visit.
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
▶️ Grocery workers union responds to Bend Safeway shooting

Three people were killed following a shooting inside the Safeway on Bend’s east side Sunday night. One of the dead is the shooter, police say. The names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which represents Safeway grocery...
Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him

Police on Monday identified a 20-year-old gunman who opened fire at Bend’s Eastside Safeway Sunday evening, fatally shooting a shopper at the entrance, then a store employee who they said heroically tried to disarm the shooter and may well have prevented more deaths. The post Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him appeared first on KTVZ.
