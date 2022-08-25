Read full article on original website
Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket
Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting...
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
Oregon lawmakers respond to deadly Bend shooting
A day after a shooting in Bend claimed three lives, including the shooter's, Gov. Kate Brown asked Oregonians to keep the victims of the tragic event and their families top of mind.
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
Police: 2 killed in Oregon grocery store, suspect found dead
BEND, Ore. — (AP) — Terrified shoppers and employees fled for safety when a gunman entered a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, “spraying shots" from an assault rifle, killing two people, police said. Police officers found the gunman, whose name has not been released, dead “in close...
Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him
Police on Monday identified a 20-year-old gunman who opened fire at Bend’s Eastside Safeway Sunday evening, fatally shooting a shopper at the entrance, then a store employee who they said heroically tried to disarm the shooter and may well have prevented more deaths. The post Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him appeared first on KTVZ.
