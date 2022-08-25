Newsom pledges $100,000 to DeSantis rival Charlie Crist



C alifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged money to Rep. Charlie Crist’s effort to defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, the latest chapter in a feud between two politicians seen as likely future presidential contenders.

CAN CHARLIE CRIST CONVINCE FLORIDA OF HIS ‘PRO-CHOICE’ BONA FIDES?

Crist, who switched parties after serving as a Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011, faces what is likely to be a difficult contest against DeSantis in an increasingly red state. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has ranked the race as "likely Republican," while a recent survey by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida, conducted before Tuesday's primary election, found DeSantis leading Crist 50% to 42%.

Newsom has recently sought to raise his national profile, prompting speculation about his own ambitions.

In a tweet on Thursday, Newsom wrote, “Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor.”



“I'm pledging $100k right now to [Crist],” Newsom wrote. “Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?"

Newsom and DeSantis have taken jabs at each other in recent months, slamming each other's states as antithetical to their respective platforms. After Newsom aired an ad critical of DeSantis in Florida, the Florida governor said Bay State residents were flocking to the Sunshine State, saying that there were more California license plates in Florida than Florida plates in California.

DeSantis’s spokeswoman fired back at Newsom’s tweet, writing, “Who needs opposition research when your opponents are like this.”

