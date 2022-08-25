ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Black Enterprise

Boston Seaport Teams Up With Black Owned Bos For Outdoor Market Experience

The city of Boston is seemingly working to combat age-old stigmas about the town being racist by partnering with a company that amplifies Black-owned businesses. One Sunday a month until mid-October, The Seaport x Black Owned Bos Market will take place outside Seaport Common and feature Black-owned businesses from throughout the Greater Boston area. Everything from gifts and apparel to packaged foods and beauty/skincare products will be available to raise awareness and support for Black entrepreneurship.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Black owned business market held in Seaport this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Seaport’s monthly Black owned business market runs this weekend. The market will be held Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on the Seaport Common and features nearly 30 Black owned businesses, as well as a DJ and food. This month the festival is celebrating...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Melrose business celebrates 1 year serving up coffee, inclusion

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bitty and Beau’s in Melrose is on a mission to provide opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Thirty-one of the employees at the franchise are part of that mission. The coffee shop on Main Street just celebrated one year in business. “I love...
MELROSE, MA
wgbh.org

A sparkling, colorful Caribbean Carnival in Grove Hall

The streets around Grove Hall, at the intersection of Boston's Roxbury and Dorchester neighborhoods, were filled with people and music Saturday for Carnival, the city's annual Caribbean parade. It was an exuberant embrace of Caribbean culture and people. As masqueraders, my friend and I got all dressed up in colorful,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out

BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Glamorous New Townhouse in Coolidge Corner

This 2022 build boasts all the modern amenities you want, right in the midst of the action in Coolidge Corner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,999,000. Size: 2,923 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial.
BROOKLINE, MA
hotradiomaine.com

(Contest) Post Malone – TD Garden

Post Malone is coming back to Boston for two nights! Listen to Hot Mornings at 8AM and B.Aull at 5PM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Post Malone at the TD Garden on either September 23rd or September 24th!. Made Hot in Maine by Blossom...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood

BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
BOSTON, MA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Full-fledged Caribbean Carnival celebration returns to Boston | Boston News

Full-fledged Caribbean Carnival celebration returns to Boston. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. After the festival was canceled in 2020 and scaled down last year, Franklin...
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The best cheap eats at Time Out Market Boston

Boston is home to thousands of college students each year. While Boston has a reputation for being expensive, Time Out Market Boston is just a stone’s throw from some of Boston’s top colleges and universities and offers lots of cheap eats. We have gathered our top student-budget-friendly items that you have to try this semester. Be sure to also check out our guide to cheap eats throughout Boston as well.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school

Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point

According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA

