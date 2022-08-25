Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family Event
Boston Seaport Teams Up With Black Owned Bos For Outdoor Market Experience
The city of Boston is seemingly working to combat age-old stigmas about the town being racist by partnering with a company that amplifies Black-owned businesses. One Sunday a month until mid-October, The Seaport x Black Owned Bos Market will take place outside Seaport Common and feature Black-owned businesses from throughout the Greater Boston area. Everything from gifts and apparel to packaged foods and beauty/skincare products will be available to raise awareness and support for Black entrepreneurship.
whdh.com
Black owned business market held in Seaport this weekend
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Seaport’s monthly Black owned business market runs this weekend. The market will be held Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on the Seaport Common and features nearly 30 Black owned businesses, as well as a DJ and food. This month the festival is celebrating...
Trees are key to address Boston’s heat islands. But it’s more complicated than just planting new ones.
“I don’t think the question necessarily is, ‘Should we do this?’ The question is, 'How do we do it in a way that’s not just throwing money at the problem?'”. Boston saw one of its hottest and driest Julys ever this summer. The city experienced record-breaking...
whdh.com
Melrose business celebrates 1 year serving up coffee, inclusion
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bitty and Beau’s in Melrose is on a mission to provide opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Thirty-one of the employees at the franchise are part of that mission. The coffee shop on Main Street just celebrated one year in business. “I love...
wgbh.org
A sparkling, colorful Caribbean Carnival in Grove Hall
The streets around Grove Hall, at the intersection of Boston's Roxbury and Dorchester neighborhoods, were filled with people and music Saturday for Carnival, the city's annual Caribbean parade. It was an exuberant embrace of Caribbean culture and people. As masqueraders, my friend and I got all dressed up in colorful,...
whdh.com
Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Glamorous New Townhouse in Coolidge Corner
This 2022 build boasts all the modern amenities you want, right in the midst of the action in Coolidge Corner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,999,000. Size: 2,923 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial.
hotradiomaine.com
(Contest) Post Malone – TD Garden
Post Malone is coming back to Boston for two nights! Listen to Hot Mornings at 8AM and B.Aull at 5PM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Post Malone at the TD Garden on either September 23rd or September 24th!. Made Hot in Maine by Blossom...
WCVB
St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood
BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Full-fledged Caribbean Carnival celebration returns to Boston | Boston News
Full-fledged Caribbean Carnival celebration returns to Boston. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. After the festival was canceled in 2020 and scaled down last year, Franklin...
Time Out Global
The best cheap eats at Time Out Market Boston
Boston is home to thousands of college students each year. While Boston has a reputation for being expensive, Time Out Market Boston is just a stone’s throw from some of Boston’s top colleges and universities and offers lots of cheap eats. We have gathered our top student-budget-friendly items that you have to try this semester. Be sure to also check out our guide to cheap eats throughout Boston as well.
whdh.com
Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school
Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live Music
(Photo by Kampus Production) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the Greek Food Festival presented by the Annunciation Greek Church! This year the annual event will include live music by Athenian Entertainment, featuring Georgios Karatzas and His Orchestra on both Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6 pm until 11 pm.
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
tmpresale.com
Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour in Boston, MA Oct 29, 2022 – presale password
The new Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour pre-sale password is now available to our members: For a very limited time you can acquire tickets before anyone else. This could be the last opportunity ever to see Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour live in Boston, MA. Here are the...
