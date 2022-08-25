ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

foxla.com

1 person hurt in West Hollywood bar shooting

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - One person was shot overnight at a bar in West Hollywood. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the About Last Night cocktail bar on Sunset Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

PASADENA, Calif. - A man and woman were found dead in Pasadena Saturday night, in what Pasadena Police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Merrett Drive in Pasadena shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. A family member reported that they'd found two people dead inside.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Hit and run investigation in Brea

The Brea Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital. The suspected driver is on the loose.
BREA, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend in San Bernardino, kidnapping her toddler

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's San Bernardino home and kidnapping her two-year-old daughter. Raymond Ornales was arrested Saturday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home Saturday morning for a domestic disturbance. When they got there, a woman told officers that Ornales, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house, hit her and threatened her with a gun. Then, the woman says, Ornales ran away with her toddler.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Man shot, 2 women zip-tied in Temple City home invasion

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of Longden Avenue. When officers arrived at the home, they found two women zip-tied and...
TEMPLE CITY, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in La Habra

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run

BREA, Calif. - The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway. Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason...
BREA, CA
foxla.com

West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Community demands justice for innocent dad of 5 killed in South LA crash stemming from police chase

LOS ANGELES - The community is demanding justice for a dad of five who was killed in a crash involving a group of suspects trying to evade officers in a police chase. Back in August 19, 38-year-old Jamarae Keyes and his passenger 35-year-old Janisha Harris were both killed in a crash in South Los Angeles with a driver who was trying to get away from police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Over 120 stolen forklifts recovered in Commerce: PD

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation into two stolen forklifts led to the recovery of over a hundred pieces of stolen equipment and machinery Wednesday, according to Inglewood police. Officers were serving a search warrant at a warehouse in Commerce to locate the two forklifts reported stolen when instead they located...
COMMERCE, CA
foxla.com

Man walking on freeway killed in Granada Hills

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - A man walking on the westbound 118 Freeway overnight was hit and killed by a car, according to California Highway Patrol. It happened near the Woodley Avenue on-ramp around 1:15 a.m. CHP said the car hit the man, then hit the shoulder hit the wall and...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach Police officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 45-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a Huntington Beach Police officer early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CHP says an HBPD officer identified as "M. Robert" was responding to a radio call on North Pacific Avenue, near Broadway in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach when his police vehicle hit a pedestrian.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Pico Rivera crash

PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
PICO RIVERA, CA
foxla.com

Nearly 70% of LAUSD teachers consider leaving education profession: study

LOS ANGELES - A new report released Monday revealed 70% of educators within the Los Angeles Unified School District have seriously considered leaving the profession due to the material conditions within the district, according to United Teachers Los Angeles. The report, "Burned Out, Priced Out: Solutions to the Educator Shortage...
LOS ANGELES, CA

